Cyndi Lauper performs "True Colors" during the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony at the White House

Lauper was quoted as saying, "This time, love wins."

Thousands of attendees at the event watched as President Biden signed into law a bill that passed in both the House and Senate with bipartisan support. The Respect for Marriage Act protects and recognizes the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages in the United States (source).

Biden made the following statements, according to a news report:

The road to this moment has been long, but those who believe in equality and justice, you never gave up . . . So many of you put your relationships on the line, your jobs on the line, your lives on the line, to fight for the law I’m about to sign. For me and the entire nation: thank you, thank you, thank you.

Today, I sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law – a landmark civil rights bill that honors the courage and sacrifice of generations of couples who fought for marriage equality and equal rights.

To commemorate the occasion, recording artist, Cyndi Lauper, performed her hit single, "True Colors."

According to a media report, Lauper released the song, "True Colors" in 1986 after the passing of her friend, Gregory Natal, who died from HIV/AIDS complications. She is also the founder of the True Colors Fund nonprofit focused on ending youth homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community. It is reported that artist, Sam Smith, also performed singing his hit song, "Stay with Me."

