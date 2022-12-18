President Biden approves additional FEMA assistance for Hurricane Nicole survivors in 12 Florida counties

The federal disaster assistance declaration directive approved by Biden is to help Floridians affected by Hurricane Nicole recover and includes Florida residents, facilities, infrastructure, and beaches, according to a FEMA press release.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall in The Bahamas on November 9, 2022, where it grew into a Category 1 hurricane. The following day on the 10th, it made landfall both south of Vero Beach, Florida, and northwest of Cedar Key, Florida. On November 11, it moved over the Florida Panhandle, turned into an extratropical cyclone, and dissipated over northern New England on November 12 (source).

As expected, Hurricane Nicole left catastrophic destruction along its path of more than $481 million, including homes that collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean. Officials report that damages in Volusia County (location of Daytona Beach) alone totaled $377 million, according to a media report.

Federal assistance has been approved for state, tribal, and local assistance for survivors and infrastructure suffering the effects of Hurricane Nicole over the period from November 7 through November 30 (source).

Florida counties eligible for the assistance

According to a media report, residential and commercial survivors are eligible for assistance in specific Florida counties, including:

Homeowners and Renters: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia

Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia Facilities and Engineered Beaches: Brevard, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia

How to apply

Information on how to apply for Hurricane Nicole federal assistance, according to the FEMA website:

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov , over the phone by calling 800-621-3362, or via the FEMA mobile app. If using a relay or captioned telephone service, provide the number to FEMA for assistance.

