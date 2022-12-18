Richmond, Virginia homeowners to receive one-time property tax rebates in February 2023

Richmond property owners can expect a February tax rebate check to arrive in the mail, funded from the city's $18 million year-end surplus, according to a news report.

A proposed plan by Mayor Levar Stoney was approved by city council members to send out rebates to Richmond taxpayers in lieu of 2023 property values increasing by an average of 13%. The council previously rejected proposals to permanently reduce property taxes but opted to approve the one-time rebates, which will equate to five cents per $100 of assessed property values (source).

Lincoln Saunders, Chief Administrative Officer, explained how permanently lowering Richmond's property tax rate would not be a good move, given the possibility of an economic recession in the near future. He added that a lower rate would result in depressing real estate values and likely create a similar problem seen with the 2008 recession (source).

Since property taxes will not be reduced, the rebates may come as a welcomed extra to the city's property owners, particularly with an expected 13% increase in property values that would drive up property taxes.

For example, the tax bill for a $400,000 assessed property value would be $4,800 at the current tax rate. The new rate with the 13% increase would be $5,424. However, the tax rebate for the property owner would be $200, to help offset the increase (source).

Values and rebates will vary per property, as the 13% is an average percentage increase. Some property values may be higher and some lower.

