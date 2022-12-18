New Mexico taxpayers could receive another tax rebate stimulus payment in 2023, according to the Governor's office

The state's budget for the upcoming fiscal year is projected to be a few billion dollars in new money, part of which is proposed to fund the new stimulus payments, according to a news report.

The state of New Mexico has done so well with oil and gas production that the state is projected to bring in about $3.6 billion dollars for its budget in the next fiscal year. With that, state legislators will consider Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's proposal to use a portion of the money to distribute another round of economic stimulus payments in tax rebates to New Mexicans (source).

The next legislative session takes place in January 2023, a representative from the Governor's office stated the following:

The governor is looking at rebates in the ballpark of $750 per taxpayer or $1,500 per jointly filing couple.

The cost of the proposed stimulus package would be about $1 billion of the approximately $3.6 billion in new revenue that brings the total budget to $12 billion, according to the Governor's office. However, it is important to note that it is still a proposal and must be passed by the state legislature to take effect (source).

The Governor’s office supports additional rebates for New Mexico taxpayers to help combat inflation and high prices, which have increased nationally by 7.1% in November 2022 (source).

This would certainly be good news for New Mexico individuals and families and no doubt they will be looking forward to what the legislators will decide.

