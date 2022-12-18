California to launch $10M electric bike rebate program beginning in the first quarter of 2023

The state of California has allocated $10 million to fund a rebate program for electric bikes. The program is tentatively planned to begin in the first part of 2023.
The rebate program
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) program is part of a years-long initiative to make electric bike (e-bike) purchases more affordable for many Californians. The goal of the program is to encourage a switch from car to e-bike transportation among commuters with benefits that include less traffic, reduced gas emissions, improved health and fitness, and more (source).
E-bike costs
One issue is that e-bikes could be too expensive for many Californians to afford. Costs for e-bikes can range from $750 to $2,000 and up, depending on the class. Comparably, vehicle costs include monthly payments, gas, maintenance, and repairs. So, for many, having an e-bike as a transportation option would be more feasible (source).
Amount of rebates
The California Bicycle Association states that $750 vouchers will be issued for standard electric bicycles and $1,500 vouchers for cargo electric bikes. However, to qualify for the vouchers in the pilot program, purchasers need to have incomes below 400% of the federal poverty level (FPL) (source).
Eligible e-bikes
Not all e-bikes are eligible for the rebate program. To qualify, e-bikes must be purchased at a local California bike shop or online from a business with a California location (source).
Following are e-bike qualifications based on class.
- Class 1 (pedal assist up to 20 mph or 32 km/h) (QUALIFIES)
- Class 2 (pedal assist and/or throttle up to 20 mph or 32 km/h) (QUALIFIES)
- Class 3 (pedal assist up to 28 mph) (DOES NOT QUALIFY)
