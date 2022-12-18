California to launch $10M electric bike rebate program beginning in the first quarter of 2023

The state of California has allocated $10 million to fund a rebate program for electric bikes. The program is tentatively planned to begin in the first part of 2023.

Photo by u_d7hddm5o from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from news and private company websites, cited within the story**

The rebate program

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) program is part of a years-long initiative to make electric bike (e-bike) purchases more affordable for many Californians. The goal of the program is to encourage a switch from car to e-bike transportation among commuters with benefits that include less traffic, reduced gas emissions, improved health and fitness, and more (source).

E-bike costs

One issue is that e-bikes could be too expensive for many Californians to afford. Costs for e-bikes can range from $750 to $2,000 and up, depending on the class. Comparably, vehicle costs include monthly payments, gas, maintenance, and repairs. So, for many, having an e-bike as a transportation option would be more feasible (source).

Amount of rebates

The California Bicycle Association states that $750 vouchers will be issued for standard electric bicycles and $1,500 vouchers for cargo electric bikes. However, to qualify for the vouchers in the pilot program, purchasers need to have incomes below 400% of the federal poverty level (FPL) (source).

Eligible e-bikes

Not all e-bikes are eligible for the rebate program. To qualify, e-bikes must be purchased at a local California bike shop or online from a business with a California location (source).

Following are e-bike qualifications based on class.

Class 1 (pedal assist up to 20 mph or 32 km/h) (QUALIFIES)

Class 2 (pedal assist and/or throttle up to 20 mph or 32 km/h) (QUALIFIES)

Class 3 (pedal assist up to 28 mph) (DOES NOT QUALIFY)

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .