Husband wanted an open marriage against wife's wishes, he acted on it but was upset when she did it, divorce looming

Evidently, a husband practically begged his wife for an open relationship but had a change of heart when she followed through with it after expressing her disinterest in the idea at first.

A research study reveals that up to about 9% of married couples have an open marriage. Other new research shows that some couples report that consensual non-monogamy has its benefits, according to Psychology Today. A poll by YouGov revealed that among married couples, 30% of husbands report interest in having an open marriage while 21% of wives express interest in the idea.

One wife explains in a Reddit post how her husband pushed for more than a year for them to be non-monogamous because he wanted to explore what it was like to have sexual relationships with other people. She states that she didn't want to do it and was hurt by the fact that he did.

Here is what she said:

My husband basically begged for a year, maybe longer, to sleep with other people. He knew I didn’t want it. I told him no over and over and over. I was crying so many times after he would ask. I told him I was depressed about it. I didn’t want it, why does he want other people. He said it’s nothing about me, he just wants to see what it's like with other people. That I look good but he isn’t doing it because of looks. Basically just wanted to try anyone else.

She goes on to say that he just wouldn't let it go and kept asking her, even when she kept refusing. Until one day, she gave in and told him to just go for it. She said that he did just that and had a sexual encounter with someone else. He reassured her that it was ok for her to do it too and even encouraged her to go and stay out all night with someone and have fun.

This is what she said about it:

Well I wasn’t that interested but I started talking to someone and the conversation just went that way. I haven’t felt wanted like this in forever. Keep in mind he told me a week ago I can go find someone and just tell him when I’m going. So I told him last week I’m talking to someone, then the other night said ok I’m going to do it.

This is when the husband started thinking differently and told her that he was sad about her following through with seeing someone else and that he was having trouble sleeping because of it. He also said that he was afraid that now she would leave him.

She further explains that she told him that's how she was feeling herself for a year but he kept pushing for them to be open in the marriage. But he changed his mind and regrets the decision.

The wife basically said that well he pushed for this. So now that it was benefitting her, there was no backtracking. She goes on to say that she is considering divorcing her husband because of the pain he put her through and that when she finally allowed someone else in close to her, who made her feel special, the husband wanted to pull the plug on the arrangement.

Here is what she said:

I gave him what he wanted after all of that torment and heartache and now he is pulling this. He said he hasn’t changed his mind but if he does then I’m done. He wanted this, he got it. He didn’t care about how much it hurt me.

A recent study reveals that open marriages often end in divorce with 92% of non-monogamous marriages failing.

