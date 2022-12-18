Husband wanted an open marriage against wife's wishes, he acted on it but was upset when she did it, divorce looming

Amarie M.

Evidently, a husband practically begged his wife for an open relationship but had a change of heart when she followed through with it after expressing her disinterest in the idea at first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxRLo_0jm6BOY200
Photo byTumisu from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from news, legal, social media, psychology, and blog websites, cited within the story**

A research study reveals that up to about 9% of married couples have an open marriage. Other new research shows that some couples report that consensual non-monogamy has its benefits, according to Psychology Today. A poll by YouGov revealed that among married couples, 30% of husbands report interest in having an open marriage while 21% of wives express interest in the idea.  

One wife explains in a Reddit post how her husband pushed for more than a year for them to be non-monogamous because he wanted to explore what it was like to have sexual relationships with other people. She states that she didn't want to do it and was hurt by the fact that he did.

Here is what she said:

My husband basically begged for a year, maybe longer, to sleep with other people. He knew I didn’t want it. I told him no over and over and over. I was crying so many times after he would ask. I told him I was depressed about it. I didn’t want it, why does he want other people. He said it’s nothing about me, he just wants to see what it's like with other people. That I look good but he isn’t doing it because of looks. Basically just wanted to try anyone else.

She goes on to say that he just wouldn't let it go and kept asking her, even when she kept refusing. Until one day, she gave in and told him to just go for it. She said that he did just that and had a sexual encounter with someone else. He reassured her that it was ok for her to do it too and even encouraged her to go and stay out all night with someone and have fun.

This is what she said about it:

Well I wasn’t that interested but I started talking to someone and the conversation just went that way. I haven’t felt wanted like this in forever. Keep in mind he told me a week ago I can go find someone and just tell him when I’m going. So I told him last week I’m talking to someone, then the other night said ok I’m going to do it.

This is when the husband started thinking differently and told her that he was sad about her following through with seeing someone else and that he was having trouble sleeping because of it. He also said that he was afraid that now she would leave him.

She further explains that she told him that's how she was feeling herself for a year but he kept pushing for them to be open in the marriage. But he changed his mind and regrets the decision.

The wife basically said that well he pushed for this. So now that it was benefitting her, there was no backtracking. She goes on to say that she is considering divorcing her husband because of the pain he put her through and that when she finally allowed someone else in close to her, who made her feel special, the husband wanted to pull the plug on the arrangement.

Here is what she said:

I gave him what he wanted after all of that torment and heartache and now he is pulling this. He said he hasn’t changed his mind but if he does then I’m done. He wanted this, he got it. He didn’t care about how much it hurt me.

A recent study reveals that open marriages often end in divorce with 92% of non-monogamous marriages failing.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# trouble relationship# open relationship# open marriage# marraige

Comments / 243

Published by

News about Kentucky and beyond, social media, money, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
11288 followers

More from Amarie M.

Biden administration unveils new plan to combat homelessness in America

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, 580,466 people as of 2020 were homeless in America, including individuals (70 percent) and families with children (30 percent) (source).

Read full story
13 comments

Man neglects taking stepdaughter to hospital because he figured she was "faking" her pain, her appendix had burst

Evidently, his reasoning for ignoring the stepdaughter's cries for help and requests to be taken to the hospital was that she has faked being sick too many times. **This article is based on information sourced from medical and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
622 comments

Woman calls sister "delusional" for wanting 16-year-old niece to fix dinner while they were staying with the sister

The woman, in a Reddit Post, defends her daughter's right to say no to her aunt's request for her to make dinner, even though she and her daughter were living with the sister at the time. The woman said that her daughter was not her sister's personal chef.

Read full story
8 comments

Cary, NC-based Epic Games to pay $520 million in fines and refunds for deceiving Fortnite players, according to feds

Video game maker, Epic Games, Inc., headquartered in North Carolina is on the hook to pay out $520 million for federal violations regarding deceptive practices that swindled players into unintentionally making in-game purchases, according to a news report.

Read full story

Elon Musk voted out as CEO, according to the results of a public poll he tweeted. Will he follow through?

Elon Musk asked people to vote via a public opinion poll on if he should step down as the CEO of Twitter. His tweet also said that he would abide by the results of the poll. **This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
4 comments

Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes

Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
414 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts governor developing $1 million statewide e-bike rebate incentive program (not just for low-income buyers)

The state of Massachusetts has developed a program to incentivize residents to purchase e-bikes by making rebates available to help with the cost, according to MassBike.org. **This article is based on information sourced from news, blog, and private company websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
13 comments

Siblings fight over inheritance while parents still alive, dad decides to spend it instead, leaving little for them

He has spent most of his children's inheritance and there's almost nothing left for them or the grandchildren. **This article is based on information sourced from news, social media, and legal websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
195 comments
Brevard County, FL

Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closed

The newly opened disaster recovery center in Brevard County, Florida opened today, Dec. 18. at the Cocoa, Florida Agricultural Center, according to the FEMA website. **This article is based on information sourced from news, informational, and federal government websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
1 comments

Cyndi Lauper performs "True Colors" during the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony at the White House

Lauper was quoted as saying, "This time, love wins." **This article is based on information sourced from news and informational websites, cited within the story**. Thousands of attendees at the event watched as President Biden signed into law a bill that passed in both the House and Senate with bipartisan support. The Respect for Marriage Act protects and recognizes the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages in the United States (source).

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

President Biden approves additional FEMA assistance for Hurricane Nicole survivors in 12 Florida counties

The federal disaster assistance declaration directive approved by Biden is to help Floridians affected by Hurricane Nicole recover and includes Florida residents, facilities, infrastructure, and beaches, according to a FEMA press release.

Read full story
44 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia homeowners to receive one-time property tax rebates in February 2023

Richmond property owners can expect a February tax rebate check to arrive in the mail, funded from the city's $18 million year-end surplus, according to a news report. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

New Mexico taxpayers could receive another tax rebate stimulus payment in 2023, according to the Governor's office

The state's budget for the upcoming fiscal year is projected to be a few billion dollars in new money, part of which is proposed to fund the new stimulus payments, according to a news report.

Read full story
17 comments
California State

California to launch $10M electric bike rebate program beginning in the first quarter of 2023

The state of California has allocated $10 million to fund a rebate program for electric bikes. The program is tentatively planned to begin in the first part of 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news and private company websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
148 comments

Comcast subscribers may lose local TV station access to 200 channels as soon as January 2023

The problem stems from a dispute between Comcast Corp and Nexstar Media Group. **This article is based on information sourced from news and blog websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
93 comments
Rocky Hill, CT

Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 years

Ames Department Stores are making a comeback and the company has posted a message on its website, announcing the return of its stores in early 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
30 comments

COLA increase could mean SNAP benefit reduction for millions of recipients, even though SNAP amounts increased as well

Recent news reports state that social security recipients will receive an 8.7% raise in their monthly benefit amounts with the 2023 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). However, the income increase may push many recipients over the maximum income limit for their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (source).

Read full story
385 comments

Wife tells husband's 7-year-old daughter she can't call her mom, hurts little girl's feelings

Evidently, the girl's biological mother goes on trips all over the world and is absent in the child's life due to her travels. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, science, and news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
149 comments

Food Lion To-Go offering pickup and delivery services at 25 more stores

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer that now offers pickup and delivery services for 86% of the company's 10-state operating area, with the expansion. Photo byIldar Sagdejev (Specious) Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy