Comcast subscribers may lose local TV station access to 200 channels as soon as January 2023

Amarie M.

The problem stems from a dispute between Comcast Corp and Nexstar Media Group.

**This article is based on information sourced from news and blog websites, cited within the story**

If you are a Comcast subscriber, you may need to have a backup plan for watching your favorite programs, if you're accustomed to watching certain channels. With the Comcast-Nexstar dispute, the removal of 200 local TV stations and networks could occur as soon as January 2023, if no agreement is reached by the end of December (source).

The dispute hinges on two issues, which are 1) Comcast's cost paid to carry Nexstar's local TV stations and digital networks and 2) a Comcast vs. Nexstar lawsuit over Nexstar's management of a TV channel in New York. Networks that would be affected nationally include Xfinity X1, Xfinity Stream, and Xfinity cable (source).

Along with Nexstar's 200 stations that could be subject to blackouts, digital networks would be affected. These include Rewind, Antenna, Court, and TBD TV stations as well as Laff, Grit, Bounce, Ion Television, and NewNation cable channel (source).

As of December 3, 2022, station WPIX (the CW) serving Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia and surrounding areas, has already been taken off the air. The affected channels are PIX11, WPIX Antenna TV, and WPIX Court TV, according to an announcement on the Xfinity website.

If an agreement is not reached between Comcast and Nexstar, viewers can access Nexstar TV station signals locally with an over-the-air antenna. Another suggestion is getting local stations via streaming services including Vidgo, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Fubo TV, Hulu, and NFL Plus (source).

# entertainment# television# tv shows# tv networks# tv stations

