Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 years

If ever a retail chain had nine lives, it is the Ames department store chain. Founded in 1958, bankrupt in both 1990 and 2002, announcing the closure of its remaining 327 stores in August 2002, and now re-emerging in 2022 (source), Ames has proven it will not be defeated.

Ames was headquartered in Rocky Hill, Connecticut and ran 700 store locations in 20 states when it went out of business 21 years ago. Molyneux Group, owners of Bradlees Department Stores, PLC, will oversee the reopening project.

The Ames website prompts visitors to check back for announcements to find out about new locations. To date, the company has not given any information regarding states where the first comeback stores will be open.

This is no doubt good news to loyal Ames Department Store customers who were sorry to see the chain close its doors two decades ago. However, some may be concerned about the chain reviving its stores amid popular "smash and grab" theft trends sweeping across the country.

This is definitely something to think about. It would be a good idea for Ames to consider reopening stores with increased security measures, as weak security in stores has led to increased theft, according to a news report.

