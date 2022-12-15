COLA increase could mean SNAP benefit reduction for millions of recipients, even though SNAP amounts increased as well

Recent news reports state that social security recipients will receive an 8.7% raise in their monthly benefit amounts with the 2023 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). However, the income increase may push many recipients over the maximum income limit for their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (source).

According to a report by AmericanProgress.org, 41.5 million Americans in about 21.6 million households were awarded SNAP benefits in 2021. This is nearly 6 million more people receiving SNAP from 2019, as stated by Kids Count Data Center. Approximately 70 million SNAP recipients also receive social security incomes, which were recently increased.

The 2023 8.7% COLA boost for social security recipients could send some households over the maximum allowed income thresholds. This would affect eligibility to receive or maintain their usual SNAP dollar amounts.

However, the COLA increase for SNAP benefits is 12.5%, effective fiscal year Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023. This may bridge the gap for many individuals and families. For example, with the 12.5% increase, a household receiving $400 a month in SNAP for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, will receive $450 monthly for the fiscal year ending in 2023.

COLA increase reducing SNAP benefits

A Social Security and Medicare policy analyst pointed out that raises in social security incomes could affect low-income programs such as SNAP by decreasing benefit amounts, due to strict eligibility requirements and income restrictions (source). This could potentially result in a significant drop in SNAP benefits for some recipients.

