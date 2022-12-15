Wife tells husband's 7-year-old daughter she can't call her mom, hurts little girl's feelings

Amarie M.

Evidently, the girl's biological mother goes on trips all over the world and is absent in the child's life due to her travels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090WMU_0jj34eOq00
Photo byMyriams-Fotos from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from social media, science, and news websites, cited within the story**

According to research conducted by the University of Missouri-Columbia, experts report that stepchildren learn how to relate with stepparents based on how their stepparents treat them. The children also evaluate their stepparents' behaviors, which impacts how they feel about them (source).

A Reddit post suggests that one woman's stepdaughter evidently feels very comfortable and safe with her. The woman is 42 years old and her husband is 44 years old. They've been together for six years and married for two years. The woman explains in the post that her husband has a 7-year-old daughter who rarely sees her biological mother because she's a traveler of the world. The child's biological parents are divorced because her mother cheated on her dad in the marriage, the poster explains.

Here is what the woman has to say about her husband's daughter:

I feel awful that his daughter hasn’t had a good mother figure in her life so I have been trying my best to take her out to do girly things and bond with her since her mother isn’t around to do so. She always would call me by my first name but for the first time when we were sitting at the table for dinner she called me mom and it just didn’t feel right it made me feel uncomfortable. I told her that “I’m sorry but I’m not your mother you can’t call me that sweety” and she was shocked and started to tear up a bit.

The poster goes on to explain that her husband did not agree with what she told his daughter and that they argued about it that night. The husband told her that she did an awful thing to her stepdaughter because she felt close enough and comfortable enough with her to call her mom. He says that she should feel special the child wants to call her mom.

She further states:

He doesn’t want to see how I feel from my side. Her mother is still very much alive and I don’t want to disrespect her by taking her title as mom. It all feels very awkward as I’m used to her calling me by my name. Life was moving so smoothly until she had to call me mom.

She then poses a question regarding whether or not she was wrong for not wanting the stepdaughter to call her mom and telling her not to do it.

Psychiatrist, Dr. Gail Saltz, answers a question on Today.com regarding the title of "mom" in the stepdaughter-stepmother dynamic. She explains that the child's biological mother gets to be called the mom title and suggests that a stepmother should gently dissuade the young girl from calling her mom (source).

Here is what Dr. Saltz suggests:

So, next time this little girl addresses you as “mom,” use that as a starting point to come up with something else she can call you. If you — or she — want to use a term of endearment, she can come up with a special name just for you, or you can come up with one together.

This would probably have been preferable and more acceptable for the husband as well as a softer way to handle the stepdaughter's desire to express her feelings of bonding toward her stepmother.

-------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family relationships# extended family# relationships# stepchildren# marriage

Comments / 120

Published by

News about Kentucky and beyond, social media, money, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
9991 followers

More from Amarie M.

Massachusetts State

Massachusetts governor developing $1 million statewide e-bike rebate incentive program (not just for low-income buyers)

The state of Massachusetts has developed a program to incentivize residents to purchase e-bikes by making rebates available to help with the cost, according to MassBike.org. **This article is based on information sourced from news, blog, and private company websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
6 comments

Siblings fight over inheritance while parents still alive, dad decides to spend it instead, leaving little for them

He has spent most of his children's inheritance and there's almost nothing left for them or the grandchildren. **This article is based on information sourced from news, social media, and legal websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
78 comments
Brevard County, FL

Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closed

The newly opened disaster recovery center in Brevard County, Florida opened today, Dec. 18. at the Cocoa, Florida Agricultural Center, according to the FEMA website. **This article is based on information sourced from news, informational, and federal government websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Cyndi Lauper performs "True Colors" during the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony at the White House

Lauper was quoted as saying, "This time, love wins." **This article is based on information sourced from news and informational websites, cited within the story**. Thousands of attendees at the event watched as President Biden signed into law a bill that passed in both the House and Senate with bipartisan support. The Respect for Marriage Act protects and recognizes the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages in the United States (source).

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

President Biden approves additional FEMA assistance for Hurricane Nicole survivors in 12 Florida counties

The federal disaster assistance declaration directive approved by Biden is to help Floridians affected by Hurricane Nicole recover and includes Florida residents, facilities, infrastructure, and beaches, according to a FEMA press release.

Read full story
34 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia homeowners to receive one-time property tax rebates in February 2023

Richmond property owners can expect a February tax rebate check to arrive in the mail, funded from the city's $18 million year-end surplus, according to a news report. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

New Mexico taxpayers could receive another tax rebate stimulus payment in 2023, according to the Governor's office

The state's budget for the upcoming fiscal year is projected to be a few billion dollars in new money, part of which is proposed to fund the new stimulus payments, according to a news report.

Read full story
16 comments
California State

California to launch $10M electric bike rebate program beginning in the first quarter of 2023

The state of California has allocated $10 million to fund a rebate program for electric bikes. The program is tentatively planned to begin in the first part of 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news and private company websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
127 comments

Husband wanted an open marriage against wife's wishes, he acted on it but was upset when she did it, divorce looming

Evidently, a husband practically begged his wife for an open relationship but had a change of heart when she followed through with it after expressing her disinterest in the idea at first.

Read full story
99 comments

Comcast subscribers may lose local TV station access to 200 channels as soon as January 2023

The problem stems from a dispute between Comcast Corp and Nexstar Media Group. **This article is based on information sourced from news and blog websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
94 comments
Rocky Hill, CT

Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 years

Ames Department Stores are making a comeback and the company has posted a message on its website, announcing the return of its stores in early 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
29 comments

COLA increase could mean SNAP benefit reduction for millions of recipients, even though SNAP amounts increased as well

Recent news reports state that social security recipients will receive an 8.7% raise in their monthly benefit amounts with the 2023 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). However, the income increase may push many recipients over the maximum income limit for their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (source).

Read full story
383 comments

Food Lion To-Go offering pickup and delivery services at 25 more stores

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer that now offers pickup and delivery services for 86% of the company's 10-state operating area, with the expansion. Photo byIldar Sagdejev (Specious) Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Read full story

Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safety

Protesters in New Orleans, Louisiana demanded that Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Dollar General resolve safety issues and staffing shortages at their stores (source). **This article is based on information sources from news websites.**

Read full story
3 comments

Woman proves husband's mother snoops in their bedroom by planting fake positive pregnancy test, husband scolds wife

Evidently, she told the husband that his mom was snooping in their bedroom and in her belongings, but he didn't believe it. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
31 comments

Opinion: I’m fed up with religion

It’s why I quit going to church. **This article is based on opinion and personal experience.**. I grew up in the Missionary Baptist Church, and I used to enjoy church immensely. I always looked forward to getting dressed up and attending Sunday morning service every week. And, I looked forward to choir rehearsal on Thursdays and singing in the choir. I loved working with the liturgical dance ministry and the youth ministry. I enjoyed participating in church activities and events. I used to feel like the church was a second home. But now, not so much.

Read full story
28 comments

Male pattern baldness is a common trait, bald men perceived as sexy by many, according to scientific research

One study surveyed over 1,000 women who weighed in on the subject, but do their opinions matter?. **This article is based on information sourced from scientific, psychology, and feature websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Kroger-Albertsons merger could mean closure of 1000s of TRICARE pharmacy locations, military families affected

Kroger's contractual dispute with Express Scripts, which manages TRICARE prescriptions for current and former military and their families, could mean they will have to seek to get their medications elsewhere.

Read full story
43 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Walmart shoppers to be charged 10 cents per plastic bag at checkout beginning Jan. 1, 2023

Walmart stores in the state of Colorado have fallen in line with other retailers in the country in preparation for the upcoming ban on single-use plastic bags (source). **This article is based on information sourced from news and advocacy websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
74 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy