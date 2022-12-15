Wife tells husband's 7-year-old daughter she can't call her mom, hurts little girl's feelings

Evidently, the girl's biological mother goes on trips all over the world and is absent in the child's life due to her travels.

Photo by Myriams-Fotos from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from social media, science, and news websites, cited within the story**

According to research conducted by the University of Missouri-Columbia, experts report that stepchildren learn how to relate with stepparents based on how their stepparents treat them. The children also evaluate their stepparents' behaviors, which impacts how they feel about them (source).

A Reddit post suggests that one woman's stepdaughter evidently feels very comfortable and safe with her. The woman is 42 years old and her husband is 44 years old. They've been together for six years and married for two years. The woman explains in the post that her husband has a 7-year-old daughter who rarely sees her biological mother because she's a traveler of the world. The child's biological parents are divorced because her mother cheated on her dad in the marriage, the poster explains.

Here is what the woman has to say about her husband's daughter:

I feel awful that his daughter hasn’t had a good mother figure in her life so I have been trying my best to take her out to do girly things and bond with her since her mother isn’t around to do so. She always would call me by my first name but for the first time when we were sitting at the table for dinner she called me mom and it just didn’t feel right it made me feel uncomfortable. I told her that “I’m sorry but I’m not your mother you can’t call me that sweety” and she was shocked and started to tear up a bit.

The poster goes on to explain that her husband did not agree with what she told his daughter and that they argued about it that night. The husband told her that she did an awful thing to her stepdaughter because she felt close enough and comfortable enough with her to call her mom. He says that she should feel special the child wants to call her mom.

She further states:

He doesn’t want to see how I feel from my side. Her mother is still very much alive and I don’t want to disrespect her by taking her title as mom. It all feels very awkward as I’m used to her calling me by my name. Life was moving so smoothly until she had to call me mom.

She then poses a question regarding whether or not she was wrong for not wanting the stepdaughter to call her mom and telling her not to do it.

Psychiatrist, Dr. Gail Saltz, answers a question on Today.com regarding the title of "mom" in the stepdaughter-stepmother dynamic. She explains that the child's biological mother gets to be called the mom title and suggests that a stepmother should gently dissuade the young girl from calling her mom (source).

Here is what Dr. Saltz suggests:

So, next time this little girl addresses you as “mom,” use that as a starting point to come up with something else she can call you. If you — or she — want to use a term of endearment, she can come up with a special name just for you, or you can come up with one together.

This would probably have been preferable and more acceptable for the husband as well as a softer way to handle the stepdaughter's desire to express her feelings of bonding toward her stepmother.

-------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .