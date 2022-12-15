Food Lion To-Go offering pickup and delivery services at 25 more stores

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer that now offers pickup and delivery services for 86% of the company's 10-state operating area, with the expansion.

**This article is based on information sources from news websites.**

More grocery shoppers in the Carolinas have 25 more Food Lion locations to choose from for their to-go pickup and home delivery service options, with the retailer's recent expansion. Now, over 650 stores across 10 states offer the services (source).

Director of Digital and eCommerce, Evan Harding, stated:

With some of the busiest months ahead for our customers, we are excited to expand this convenient service to more stores in the Food Lion footprint so our customers can spend more time on what matters most to them . . . With the Food Lion To-Go service, we provide our neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.

Holiday shopping is made easy with the Food Lion To-Go app or online via the website. Shoppers can take advantage of savings by linking their MVP loyalty card to their online account, using digital coupons, or redeeming rewards program savings. First-time pickup for shoppers is free (source).

Pickup service hours are seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shoppers must be 21 or over to purchase beer and wine for pickup (source).

-------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .