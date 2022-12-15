Woman proves husband's mother snoops in their bedroom by planting fake positive pregnancy test, husband scolds wife

Evidently, she told the husband that his mom was snooping in their bedroom and in her belongings, but he didn't believe it.

Research reveals that both men and women report having more conflict with a mother-in-law than they do with their own mothers, according to a recent study presented in Evolutionary Psychological Science. This sentiment is evident in the case of one woman who took to Reddit to explain a sticky situation with her live-in mother-in-law.

In her post, she tells how ever since her mother-in-law moved in a month prior, she's been noticing items in her marital bedroom being disturbed in some way such as future rearranged, stuff moved around, things touched, etc.

Here is what she said:

I felt like I was going crazy because my husband is the only one who has access to the bedroom and he doesn't usually touch nor come near my things. I figured it must be his mom walking in and snooping on my personal things. I told my husband and he said his mom would never...I had a huge hunch but couldn't install a cam in the bedroom to catch her in [the] act.

She further explains that what she came up with was to plant a fake positive pregnancy test in the bedroom trash, which was in a corner close to the closet. Then the very next day she started receiving a bunch of texts and calls from her in-laws congratulating her on her pregnancy.

Here's what she said the conversation with her husband was:

My husband came over to my workplace and was all worked up about it asking since when I was pregnant, and why I didn't tell him. I asked how he found out and he said his mom found the positive test in the trashcan in the bedroom.

This is when she pointed out to the husband that his mother had been snooping and going through things in their bedroom all along. And the fact that his mother 'announced' her 'pregnancy' because she was in their bedroom rifling through the trash confirms it.

She says that even though that made her husband realize she was right, he just made a demand for them to 'stick to the bigger issue'. To which she replied that no bigger issue exists because the positive test was fake and planted just to catch his mother snooping.

Here is what she said her husband did because he didn't believe the test was fake:

He had me take an actual test right in front of him and he was livid asking how could I lie about such a thing and break his mom's heart since I know...very well that she longs for kids. I got a lot of shit because of this from him, his mom and family now calling me a liar and manipulator.

So to sum up: The woman's mother-in-law moves in and takes it upon herself to search through her son and daughter-in-law's bedroom whenever she wants. The woman suspects it and plants something in the trash to catch the mother-in-law snooping. The mother-in-law takes the bait and it proves that she has been snooping. The wife tells the husband and he sees that she was right all along, but chooses to scold her for hurting his mother's feelings by tricking her into thinking there was a grandbaby on the way. And now the husband and his family are calling the woman derogatory names.

What are your thoughts?

