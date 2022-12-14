Opinion: I’m fed up with religion

It’s why I quit going to church.

I grew up in the Missionary Baptist Church, and I used to enjoy church immensely. I always looked forward to getting dressed up and attending Sunday morning service every week. And, I looked forward to choir rehearsal on Thursdays and singing in the choir. I loved working with the liturgical dance ministry and the youth ministry. I enjoyed participating in church activities and events. I used to feel like the church was a second home. But now, not so much.

Now, I just feel out of place and like I just don’t belong there anymore, especially since my mother died and my daughter moved to another state. I’d look out from the choir stand and see the two of them missing and I’d just feel so detached and alone inside. And even before my mom and daughter left the church, I had been feeling like I didn’t want to be there and I’d been feeling that way for quite some time, a few years.

There’s more than one reason ranging from being fed up with people’s BS who claim to be Christians, to seeing arguments and literal fights among church members, to rejecting unwanted sexual advances at church, to looking out from the choir stand and seeing a dead church with people just sitting there like they had nothing to be grateful for, to watching the membership dwindle away to almost nothing because other people were leaving because they were not happy there anymore either.

And what’s more, in all the years I’d been a member of my current church, we never really did anything constructive. We just came to church on Sunday and went through the same motions, listening to the same rotated sermons from different preachers going to the same scriptures over and over, and saying the same cliches.

Church used to actually be fun. Now, it’s just boring. And, I don’t feel like I’m being fed like I used to. It’s just religiously doing things the same way all the time with little change. People seem like zombies or some of them are actually asleep during service, and I look around and there’s been no progress or growth in over 15 years. In fact, there’s been a lot of regression instead. The congregation has dwindled down to a fourth of what it was when I joined and the service is just so BORING now.

With that being said, I'll say that the relationship I once had with the church is broken, yet my relationship with God is not. My faith in God and my interaction with Him are as strong as ever. Religion and spirituality are two different things. My prayer life and my spirituality are both intact and doing well. I'm just tired of religion. I just do not feel connected to my church anymore. I still love my church members. Most of them are good people. I just feel that it is time to move on to another church, once I am finished with this hiatus.

Perhaps it will be different when I join a different church. Maybe I have just outgrown my church because of what it’s become. It used to be lively and bright and full of praise and singing and fellowship. But now it’s just people sitting up in there getting old. Most of the people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s have left, which leaves mostly youth 17 and under and people past child-bearing age. And when the youth graduate, they’ll leave too.

This is the mark of a dying church. I like to feel alive at church, not comatose. It feels like being in one of those black-and-white pictures and being one of the few things in the picture in color. And that actually pretty much sums it up. Church should be in color completely, in every way.

Somebody else may have something to say about what I’m writing and may feel some type of way, but I cannot help how I feel. I just don’t feel like I fit into the scenario of 'church' right now. And that is just the way it is.

What are your thoughts?

