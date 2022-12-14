Kroger-Albertsons merger could mean closure of 1000s of TRICARE pharmacy locations, military families affected

Kroger's contractual dispute with Express Scripts, which manages TRICARE prescriptions for current and former military and their families, could mean they will have to seek to get their medications elsewhere.

The Kroger Company plans to acquire Albertsons Companies, Inc. and announced the planned $24.6 billion merger in Oct. 2022, according to a news report. However, a contract dispute between Kroger and its pharmacy benefit manager, Express Scripts, is projected to cost the company $100 million in reduced sales, as reported by Winsight Grocery Business.

It is also reported that Kroger plans to terminate its contract with Express Scripts effective Dec. 31, citing that under the latest proposal, Kroger would lose money from having to fill prescriptions below cost. This means that many Express Script members could no longer fill their prescriptions at Kroger pharmacies starting in the new year 2023 (source).

This would include thousands of TRICARE pharmacies that serve the military. A Military.com report states that the Military Officers Association of America estimates that the Kroger-Albertsons merger, along with Kroger acquiring additional grocery chains, could reduce the pharmacy network for TRICARE members by another 5,000 stores.

Lawmakers and advocates voiced concern about reduced pharmacy options in the TRICARE network because nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies left Express Scripts due to low reimbursement rates. However, since Dec. 1, Express Scripts began soliciting pharmacies to come back to the network, and 2,000 have confirmed that they will rejoin with eligibility to do so effective Jan. 15 (source).

It should be noted that TRICARE beneficiaries, who use pharmacies that are no longer in the network, will be charged full price for prescriptions. They will then have to file for reimbursement, which subjects them to paying a deductible and higher out-of-network costs (source).

