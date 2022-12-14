Colorado Walmart shoppers to be charged 10 cents per plastic bag at checkout beginning Jan. 1, 2023

Walmart stores in the state of Colorado have fallen in line with other retailers in the country in preparation for the upcoming ban on single-use plastic bags (source).

For people who have piles of plastic bags at home from Walmart, the time is coming when they will no longer be available. Beginning on the first day of the upcoming new year 2023, single-use plastic bags will not be provided at Walmart, according to a news report.

In the meantime, customers will be charged a 10-cent fee for each bag needed when checking out their items. Some people may think that charging for bags to carry out their purchases is excessive but it's part of the transition.

The goal is to transition from the use of plastic bags to comply with a 2021 law signed by Colorado Governor, Jared Polis, which aims to ban all single-use plastic bags and polystyrene (Styrofoam) packaging starting on Jan. 1, 2024. Establishments like restaurants and small businesses will be exceptions (source).

Walmart Global Communications Director, Lauren Willis, made the following statement:

Beginning Sunday, January 1, 2023, Walmart stores in Colorado will no longer provide single-use plastic or paper bags at checkout or pickup. Delivery will shift to paper bags. We are working hard to ensure a seamless and convenient shift to reusable bags for our customers and associates. Eliminating single-use bags is part of our commitment to achieve zero waste across our operations and ultimately shift gradually toward a circular economy built on advancing reuse, refill and recycling habits.

There will be a shift to using paper bags. Willis also stated:

We are working hard to ensure a seamless and convenient shift to reusable bags for our customers and associates. Eliminating single-use bags is part of our commitment to achieve zero waste across our operations and ultimately shift gradually toward a circular economy built on advancing reuse, refill and recycling habits.

It is estimated that Walmart alone distributes 18 billion to 20 billion single-use plastic bags yearly, according to AsYouSow.org. This comes in the wake of global sustainability efforts, and AsYouSow.org estimates that the oceans are polluted with 8-12 million tons of plastic every year, which means that by the year 2050, there could be more plastic in the oceans than fish.

AsYouSow.org delivers a message from National Geographic stating:

Plastics bags degrade in water to small particles that animals mistake for food. Plastic pollution affects 260 species, causing fatalities from ingestion, entanglement, suffocation, and drowning. Sea turtles mistake plastic bags for jellyfish. An estimated 100,000 marine animals are killed annually by plastic bags. They have also been found in the stomachs of many land animals including elephants, tigers, zebras, cows, and camels

This is significant in so many ways and makes the 10-cent fee charge for bags from 2023 to 2024 seem not so excessive, no doubt.

