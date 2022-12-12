Taking money that somebody accidentally left at the self-checkout is theft, according to the law

FindLaw confirms that taking money left behind at the self-checkout at the store is a criminal act of theft and that it doesn't matter if the owner of the money is present or not. A real-life example is that of a young woman being sought after by the police for taking money from a self-checkout and she was caught on the security camera.

Picture this scenario. You are next in the self-checkout line at the grocery store and when you see one of the people leave one of the units, you fall in behind them to start scanning your groceries. But, you notice that the person left their cash back money in the machine. The person is still within sight and earshot but walking away not yet aware that they’ve left their money.

Okay, so which one of these would you do?

Get the person’s attention and give them their money. Give the money to the attendant. Keep the money.

Opinion and fact

Opinion

Let me tell you. If you’re the type of person who would keep the money, then just know that will blow back on you in some way, sooner or later, in one way or another through Karma. It is true what they say about Ms. Karma. And if you don’t know what they say about Karma, what they say she is, then I’ll just tell you that it starts with a “B” and rhymes with Witch. And it’s not a joke.

I know some of you may say, “I don’t believe in that kind of stuff,” or “There’s no such thing as Karma,” or “That’s just an old wives tale,” or some other form of denial or disbelief about Karma.

But you can call it what you will or nothing at all. That doesn’t negate the fact that for every action there is a reaction. And the act of stealing someone’s money, especially someone who may have desperately needed their money is an action, a negative one, that will serve the ball right back to you and hit you square in the face.

Fact

And of course, somebody might say that "It wasn’t stealing," or that "The person gave it away by not paying attention and walking away and leaving it. Finder’s keepers! They shouldn’t have left it."

But it is stealing because you took something that you knew didn’t belong to you, and you had the opportunity to do the right thing and give it back or turn it in because you know that the person will likely be back to ask if someone was good enough to turn the money in or was just an a**hole and took it. Don’t be the a**hole.

What to do if you find money at the self-checkout

Do what you would want someone to do if it was your money and you left it. Do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do. There’s so much evil in this world today, more than ever before, it seems.

So, spreading a little light and love around and lifting somebody up by doing something to brighten their day can go a long way for them and for you, believe it or not, as well as send positive energy into the universe. Instead of perpetuating darkness, shine a light.

What are your thoughts?

