Taking money that somebody accidentally left at the self-checkout is theft, according to the law

Amarie M.

FindLaw confirms that taking money left behind at the self-checkout at the store is a criminal act of theft and that it doesn't matter if the owner of the money is present or not. A real-life example is that of a young woman being sought after by the police for taking money from a self-checkout and she was caught on the security camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vjf2_0jfET3rk00
Photo byMichael McAuliffe on UnsplashonUnsplash

**This article is based on opinion, personal experience, and information sourced from news, physics, and legal websites.**

Picture this scenario. You are next in the self-checkout line at the grocery store and when you see one of the people leave one of the units, you fall in behind them to start scanning your groceries. But, you notice that the person left their cash back money in the machine. The person is still within sight and earshot but walking away not yet aware that they’ve left their money.

Okay, so which one of these would you do?

  1. Get the person’s attention and give them their money.
  2. Give the money to the attendant.
  3. Keep the money.

Opinion and fact

Opinion

Let me tell you. If you’re the type of person who would keep the money, then just know that will blow back on you in some way, sooner or later, in one way or another through Karma. It is true what they say about Ms. Karma. And if you don’t know what they say about Karma, what they say she is, then I’ll just tell you that it starts with a “B” and rhymes with Witch. And it’s not a joke.

I know some of you may say, “I don’t believe in that kind of stuff,” or “There’s no such thing as Karma,” or “That’s just an old wives tale,” or some other form of denial or disbelief about Karma.

But you can call it what you will or nothing at all. That doesn’t negate the fact that for every action there is a reaction. And the act of stealing someone’s money, especially someone who may have desperately needed their money is an action, a negative one, that will serve the ball right back to you and hit you square in the face.

Fact

And of course, somebody might say that "It wasn’t stealing," or that "The person gave it away by not paying attention and walking away and leaving it. Finder’s keepers! They shouldn’t have left it."

But it is stealing because you took something that you knew didn’t belong to you, and you had the opportunity to do the right thing and give it back or turn it in because you know that the person will likely be back to ask if someone was good enough to turn the money in or was just an a**hole and took it. Don’t be the a**hole.

What to do if you find money at the self-checkout

Do what you would want someone to do if it was your money and you left it. Do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do. There’s so much evil in this world today, more than ever before, it seems.

So, spreading a little light and love around and lifting somebody up by doing something to brighten their day can go a long way for them and for you, believe it or not, as well as send positive energy into the universe. Instead of perpetuating darkness, shine a light.

-------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# theft# shoplifting# money# shopping

Comments / 79

Published by

News about Kentucky and beyond, social media, money, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
8639 followers

More from Amarie M.

Rocky Hill, CT

Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023, after 21 years out of business

Ames Department Stores are making a comeback, and the company has posted a message on its website, announcing the return of its stores in early 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

COLA increase could mean SNAP benefit reduction for millions of recipients, even though SNAP amounts increased as well

Recent news reports state that social security recipients will receive an 8.7% raise in their monthly benefit amounts with the 2023 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). However, the income increase may push many recipients over the maximum income limit for their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (source).

Read full story
65 comments

Wife tells husband's 7-year-old daughter she can't call her mom, hurts little girl's feelings

Evidently, the girl's biological mother goes on trips all over the world and is absent in the child's life due to her travels. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, science, and news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
31 comments

Food Lion To-Go offering pickup and delivery services at 25 more stores

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer that now offers pickup and delivery services for 86% of the company's 10-state operating area, with the expansion. Photo byIldar Sagdejev (Specious) Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Read full story

Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safety

Protesters in New Orleans, Louisiana demanded that Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Dollar General resolve safety issues and staffing shortages at their stores (source). **This article is based on information sources from news websites.**

Read full story
3 comments

Woman proves husband's mother snoops in their bedroom by planting fake positive pregnancy test, husband scolds wife

Evidently, she told the husband that his mom was snooping in their bedroom and in her belongings, but he didn't believe it. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: I’m fed up with religion

It’s why I quit going to church. **This article is based on opinion and personal experience.**. I grew up in the Missionary Baptist Church, and I used to enjoy church immensely. I always looked forward to getting dressed up and attending Sunday morning service every week. And, I looked forward to choir rehearsal on Thursdays and singing in the choir. I loved working with the liturgical dance ministry and the youth ministry. I enjoyed participating in church activities and events. I used to feel like the church was a second home. But now, not so much.

Read full story
28 comments

Kroger-Albertsons merger could mean closure of 1000s of TRICARE pharmacy locations, military families affected

Kroger's contractual dispute with Express Scripts, which manages TRICARE prescriptions for current and former military and their families, could mean they will have to seek to get their medications elsewhere.

Read full story
31 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Walmart shoppers to be charged 10 cents per plastic bag at checkout beginning Jan. 1, 2023

Walmart stores in the state of Colorado have fallen in line with other retailers in the country in preparation for the upcoming ban on single-use plastic bags (source). **This article is based on information sourced from news and advocacy websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
65 comments

Opinion: Neighbor is selfish and rude for doing nothing about his dog barking constantly

The dog barks all hours of the day, evening and night into late night, overnight, and the wee hours of the morning. I work from home and my home office is in the back room of my house, and this is where I can hear the dog the loudest. The barking comes across so that my customers can hear it, as well. I’ve considered buying one of those dog silencers to mount in my backyard facing his but the product reviews say those don't work.

Read full story
8 comments

Man's fiancé argues with flight attendant, he pretended not to know her and continued on flight while she was banned

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and health websites, cited within the story**. Emotional meltdowns occur when someone gets to a breaking point, according to licensed psychoanalyst, Robin Stern. This can happen to anyone. But how do people handle it when they are with someone who's behaving unruly in public?

Read full story
96 comments
Massachusetts State

Walmart to pay $500,000 to settle court filing for prescription over-pricing violations in the state of Massachusetts

The retail giant denies any wrongdoing associated with its decision to settle a case accusing the corporation of violations occurring for over six years. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
15 comments
Wake County, NC

Price-scanning errors reveal 70 stores in North Carolina overcharging customers, other states may do it also

Dollar General, Walmart, Staples, Target, and Advance Auto are among the stores fined for charging customers higher prices than what they should have been charging, due to errors with their price scanners (source).

Read full story
13 comments

IRS warns your stimulus check may affect your income tax refund

Millions of Americans will see smaller refunds next year compared to what they receive for the 2022 tax year because pandemic benefits are expiring. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
70 comments

Former police officer explains how the latest gift card scam works in viral TikTok video

Gift card shoppers are warned about a scammer's trend that involves bogus barcodes on gift cards that allow thieves to steal money when the cards are scanned at checkout. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Retail store thieves charged only with misdemeanors for stealing merchandise worth $950 or less per store

Shoplifters can go to several stores and steal up to $949.99 at each store with confidence that they'll only have a string of misdemeanors on their records if apprehended. If they are arrested, they are cited and released but not charged with a felony because the misdemeanors most likely will not be combined, according to a news report.

Read full story
131 comments

Child tax credit cut by $1,600 pushing children into poverty, according to analysts

Experts report that compared to December 2021, almost 4 million more children live in households pushed below the poverty line than reported for January 2022, due to a reduction in the Child Tax Credit.

Read full story
80 comments

Multinational retail giant NEXT acquires majority ownership stake in Joules, saving 1,450 jobs

The Joules fashion chain did not succeed in securing emergency investment funds and fell into administration in the previous month. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Drugstores closing more U.S. locations with one century-old store closing its doors on Dec. 23

Multiple communities will have fewer pharmacy options this winter season and beyond, as major drugstores continue to close locations across the country, with CVS alone closing about 900 stores over a 3-year timespan equating to approximately 9% of the chain's 10,000 stores in the U.S. (source).

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy