Walmart to pay $500,000 to settle court filing for prescription over-pricing violations in the state of Massachusetts

The retail giant denies any wrongdoing associated with its decision to settle a case accusing the corporation of violations occurring for over six years.

Regulations to keep prescription costs down

Massachusetts state regulations mandate that pharmacy retailers follow established procedures when pricing prescriptions. This includes ensuring pharmacies follow procedures and review prescription costs against regulatory benchmarks to prevent overcharging customers and manage costs (source).

Case against Walmart

This particular case has to do with workers' compensation claimants being overcharged by Walmart to fill their prescription medications. Walmart pharmacies in Massachusetts allegedly failed to follow required procedures when pricing workers' compensation prescription costs from 2016 to the present. An assurance of discontinuance was filed against the corporation in Suffolk Superior Court (source).

The Attorney General stated:

Having a workers’ compensation system that is transparent, functional, and affordable is essential for employers and workers across Massachusetts.

My office will continue to ensure that companies are following our state’s rules and regulations that guarantee drug pricing in our workers’ compensation system is handled fairly.

Massachusetts’ Workers’ Compensation system

Regulatory guidelines entitle employees who have been injured at work to workers' compensation benefits that include set limits for prescription costs. Walmart allegedly failed in due diligence in validating costs before charging for prescriptions (source).

Attorney General settlements reached

According to a news source, the Attorney General's Office has reached settlements with additional corporations as an ongoing review into workers' compensation system prescription price procedures. Other companies besides Walmart paying settlements for prescription pricing violations totaling $16+ million include Walgreens, Stop & Shop, United Pharmacy, Optum Rx, and Express Scripts (source).

