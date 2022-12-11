Price-scanning errors reveal 70 stores in North Carolina overcharging customers, other states may do it also

Amarie M.

Dollar General, Walmart, Staples, Target, and Advance Auto are among the stores fined for charging customers higher prices than what they should have been charging, due to errors with their price scanners (source).

Photo byUnknown Author is licensed under CC BY

**This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Price-scanning errors

Unsuspecting shoppers may be paying more money than they realize by being overcharged at the checkout because of price-scanner mistakes. A recent inspection conducted by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services revealed that 70 stores in 38 counties in the state of North Carolina alone had price-scanner error rates of up to 34.4% (source). This means that for 100 items more than a third of them were overcharged to customers.

N.C. counties with the most errors

No doubt similar inspections in other counties in the state and other states would reveal price-scanner errors at many stores, as well. North Carolina is an example, particularly with specific counties, such as Mecklenburg with nine stores fined (the most). As well, Wake County was the second-most fined county for price-scanning errors in the third quarter of 2022 (source).

Wake County stores fined

Here is a list of some of the stores in the county that received fines in 2022, and some stores failed inspection multiple times, according to a news source.

Fines

  • Advance Auto (Raleigh) - $5,000
  • Walmart Supercenter (Raleigh) - $2,610
  • Dollar General (Cary) - $3,165
  • Staples (Cary) - $2,700
  • Target (Cary) - $2,490
  • Walmart Neighborhood Store (Cary) - $3,640

Steve Troxler, Agriculture Commissioner stated:

During the holidays especially, every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during checkout. Over the last year, we have seen about 26% of price scanner inspections fail.

A release from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed that they have seen a significant increase in store price-scanner errors. They said that pricing errors were due to staffing shortages (source). However, it is prudent that customers pay close attention to what's been scanned and marked prices as well as checking their receipts.

-------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

