IRS warns your stimulus check may affect your income tax refund

Millions of Americans will see smaller refunds next year compared to what they receive for the 2022 tax year because pandemic benefits are expiring.

Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-ND

**This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Many Americans have seen tough times in 2022 due to rising costs for gas, groceries, and other necessities. And a forward look to 2023 may be more of the same, particularly as it relates to next year's tax refunds (source).

According to an IRS report, temporary pandemic benefits are why the average tax return payout increased by nearly 14 percent between 2021 and 2022. Those benefits included economic stimulus payments and the expanded Child Tax Credit.

Now, since the pandemic benefits will expire by next year, the average 2023 tax return will be about $2,700. It was over $3,200 last year. The reasons for the reduction include no stimulus payments in 2022 and no tax break given for charitable gifts (if you claim the standard deduction), per the IRS.

This means that taxpayers should not expect to receive the same generous refunds for 2023. Additionally, it should not be expected that tax refunds arrive at a certain time, as some that require additional review may be delayed, the IRS stated.

The impact of lower refund payment amounts could cause many Americans to struggle if they normally depended on the money from higher tax returns to cover necessities such as gas, food, and housing costs. However, with this IRS warning coming out now, it at least allows for more time to plan.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .