Former police officer explains how the latest gift card scam works in viral TikTok video

Gift card shoppers are warned about a scammer's trend that involves bogus barcodes on gift cards that allow thieves to steal money when the cards are scanned at checkout.

A quick and easy gift for someone that is convenient for both the giver and receiver is a gift card, particularly cash gift cards. A trending gift card scam is going around where thieves go into stores and pick up unsold gift cards, take them out of the store, and cover up the gift card barcode with a fake barcode. They then return the gift cards to the store for people to purchase.

How the scam works

An unsuspecting person goes up to the gift card display and chooses a gift card to buy. The person may be in a hurry and doesn't examine the gift card. They just see the face of the card that they've chosen and the price, and they take it up to the cashier who scans the barcode.

The person then pays the money and leaves the store thinking they have money loaded onto the card. What that person may not know is the barcode that was scanned did not correspond to what was on the face of the card.

Ex-police officer, Nichelle Laus, explains how thieves get away with scamming you out of your money with gift cards, in a viral TikTok video.

She shows an example of a $100 PlayStation gift card with a bogus bar code. She points out that if you look closely and rub your finger across the barcode, it is raised. Gift cards that have not been tampered with do not have raised barcodes.

She then goes over to the cashier and has the cashier scan the barcode on the fraudulent card. Once it is scanned, she shows what comes up on the computer screen is not PlayStation. Rather it is something else and points out that the $100 that someone thought they were paying for a PlayStation card load was loaded onto the fraudulent barcode.

How to avoid being a victim of a gift card scam

Always check the barcode on the card

Before you hand the cashier your money, verify what comes up on the screen when your card is scanned is what’s on the card

Don’t take from the first few cards on the rack

