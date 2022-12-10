Retail store thieves charged only with misdemeanors for stealing merchandise worth $950 or less per store

Shoplifters can go to several stores and steal up to $949.99 at each store with confidence that they'll only have a string of misdemeanors on their records if apprehended. If they are arrested, they are cited and released but not charged with a felony because the misdemeanors most likely will not be combined, according to a news report.

This is no doubt the reason why so many people are jumping on the blatant in-plain-sight shoplifting bandwagon with little deterrent and not much accountability for perpetrating such a crime. And no state is immune to this happening.

It is a growing trend across the United States, according to the National Retail Federation, which reports $95 billion in losses last year due to a 26% increase in organized theft. And the thieves are not just people coming in off the streets. Sometimes stores experience theft by their own employees.

Criminologist, Daniel Maxwell states:

This is happening all over the country. That is becoming an epidemic. This kind of loss; they call it 'shrinkage.' And that's either shoplifting or employees that are stealing things from the stores.

For example, Target Corporation has projected fiscal year-end losses of $600 million, due to theft. Other big box retailers and smaller, local stores have seen an uptick in theft and are closing stores as well (source).

In regard to the many store closures, Rachel Michelin, President of the California Retailers Association stated:

There are hundreds of small retailers that are closing their doors every day because of retail theft as well.

A Walgreens, a Target, a Walmart, they also include pharmacies. So, they're also part of our healthcare system.

Policy changes that would hold thieves accountable for breaking the law failed to go through in the legislature last year, in an effort to reform Prop 47 passed in 2014, which increased the theft level for misdemeanors from $400 to $950. In the meantime, Maxwell suggests that retailers invest more in anti-theft technologies, the cost of which is passed onto the consumers (source).

