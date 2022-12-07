Tax breaks up to $10,000 for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Biden

Millions of Americans can also look forward to saving up to $220 a year, based on energy-efficiency-related incentives.

Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

The new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), passed by the US House and signed into law by President Joe Biden, will help many Americans realize lower energy costs through tax credits and subsidies. The IRA designates $369 billion toward energy security in the US as well as climate change initiatives and federal deficit reduction (source).

Here's what's included as far as incentives and rebates

Residential and business consumers can take advantage of rebates and tax breaks for energy-reduction-related property investments, as follows:

Consumers can receive rebates and tax credits worth up to $10,000 for purchasing electric vehicles, solar panel installations, or energy-efficient upgrades to homes and/or businesses.

Consumers can realize savings of about $170 to $220 in electricity costs yearly.

Here is the rebate/incentives breakdown

Several incentives qualify, as follows:

Electric vehicles: Tax credit of up to $7,500 for purchase of new, clean-energy vehicles such as hydrogen fuel cell, plug-in hybrids, and electric. Availability of this credit will be through 2032. (Consult your tax advisor as some restrictions apply.)

Tax credit of up to $7,500 for purchase of new, clean-energy vehicles such as hydrogen fuel cell, plug-in hybrids, and electric. Availability of this credit will be through 2032. (Consult your tax advisor as some restrictions apply.) Solar panels and wind energy: Clean energy tax credit for homeowners include 30% tax credit for energy-efficiency-related costs incurred January 2022 through December 2032, falling to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034. (Consult your tax advisor for more details.)

Clean energy tax credit for homeowners include 30% tax credit for energy-efficiency-related costs incurred January 2022 through December 2032, falling to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034. (Consult your tax advisor for more details.) Home efficiency: Tax credit of 30% (up to $8,000) toward installs such as energy-efficient windows, skylights, doors. Rebates for upgrades such as insulation, ventilation, wiring, and water heaters. (Consult your tax advisor for more details.)

With the challenges of today's inflation rate, which has increased by an average of 7.7 percent over the past 12 months, according to a consumer price index (CPI) report, these upcoming tax break opportunities for Americans will help curb rising costs. Price increases due to higher inflation have been seen specifically in the areas of gasoline, food, and shelter (source).

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .