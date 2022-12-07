Millions in California to have 4th stimulus check relief payments of up to $1,100 sent out based on their last name

Amarie M.

Many checks have already been sent out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEjUn_0jaVs2fa00
Photo byAzamKamolov from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

During the Christmas season and through the first month of the new year, eligible California residents will receive a 4th stimulus payment as part of an automatic inflation relief initiative. Many payments are slated to hit bank accounts in time for Christmas (source).

Two stimulus programs

If you're one of the 21.1 million residents living in California who was eligible for the one-time Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) between $200 and $1,050, you may still be waiting on your funds. You can expect payments to be sent out up until January 2023 (source).

Golden State Stimulus (GSS) I and II recipient and non-GSS recipient payments of up to $1,100 are being mailed out on a different schedule. Many may have already received their check or debit card in the mail (source).

Here's how the mail-out schedule is set up

Payments are being sent out according to the first letter of the recipient's last name, as follows:

  • For non-GSS recipients with last names starting with letters A to K, payments are being mailed out from December 5 to December 17.
  • For GSS I and GSS II recipients with last names starting with the letters W to Z, payments are being mailed out from December 4 to December 10.

The funds are being automatically distributed to eligible taxpayers, so no applications were made available because they are not necessary to qualify for the payments.

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# stimulus check# inflation# relief check# stimulus package

Comments / 13

Published by

News about Kentucky and beyond, social media, money, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
6895 followers

More from Amarie M.

Wake County, NC

Price-scanning errors reveal 70 stores in North Carolina overcharging customers, other states may do it also

Dollar General, Walmart, Staples, Target, and Advance Auto are among the stores fined for charging customers higher prices than what they should have been charging, due to errors with their price scanners (source).

Read full story
2 comments

IRS warns your stimulus check may affect your income tax refund

Millions of Americans will see smaller refunds next year compared to what they receive for the 2022 tax year because pandemic benefits are expiring. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
7 comments

Former police officer explains how the latest gift card scam works in viral TikTok video

Gift card shoppers are warned about a scammer's trend that involves bogus barcodes on gift cards that allow thieves to steal money when the cards are scanned at checkout. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Retail store thieves charged only with misdemeanors for stealing merchandise worth $950 or less per store

Shoplifters can go to several stores and steal up to $949.99 at each store with confidence that they'll only have a string of misdemeanors on their records if apprehended. If they are arrested, they are cited and released but not charged with a felony because the misdemeanors most likely will not be combined, according to a news report.

Read full story
99 comments

Child tax credit cut by $1,600 pushing children into poverty, according to analysts

Experts report that compared to December 2021, almost 4 million more children live in households pushed below the poverty line than reported for January 2022, due to a reduction in the Child Tax Credit.

Read full story
65 comments

Multinational retail giant NEXT acquires majority ownership stake in Joules, saving 1,450 jobs

The Joules fashion chain did not succeed in securing emergency investment funds and fell into administration in the previous month. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Drugstores closing more U.S. locations with one century-old store closing its doors on Dec. 23

Multiple communities will have fewer pharmacy options this winter season and beyond, as major drugstores continue to close locations across the country, with CVS alone closing about 900 stores over a 3-year timespan equating to approximately 9% of the chain's 10,000 stores in the U.S. (source).

Read full story
8 comments

Walmart closed 160 stores in 27 states across the US, warns of higher prices, more closures due to increased shoplifting

Walmart's CEO revealed that a significant uptick in theft at its stores across the country could mean more store closers and higher prices at the ones that remain open, according to a news source.

Read full story
1087 comments

Scientific evidence reveals how Paleolithic people (cavemen) were like we are today

Early humans were not so far removed from us and the way we do things and were not as unintelligent as you might think. Ancient Paleolithic homes in volcanic formations in Cappadocia, Turkey.Photo byMeru Bi from Pexels.

Read full story

Woman refuses her parents' Christmas party invite because husband demands his own separate invitation, in-laws say no

The husband did not want to back down from his stance taken with his in-laws. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and psychology websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
42 comments

Tax breaks up to $10,000 for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Biden

Millions of Americans can also look forward to saving up to $220 a year, based on energy-efficiency-related incentives. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
182 comments

Mother of three claims to have died for 40 minutes while having 'magical' near-death experience (NDE)

Doctors told her family to prepare for the worst because she had been dead for so long. **This article is based on information sourced from news, educational, medical, and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
5 comments

Man fired for being anti-social wins lawsuit against former employer

He was told that he just wasn't fun enough and was let go from the company because of it. **This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Woman harassed by neighbor demanding that she park in the garage and not on the public street, ignores neighbor's notes

The neighbor gets angry and leaves notes on the woman's windshield. **This article is based on information sourced from a social media website, cited within the story**. A conflict between a woman and her neighbor raises questions about whether or not parking on a public street should be allowed. The woman took to a Reddit post to explain the situation, in which a woman in her neighborhood has called the police on her. She says the neighbor has reported her for parking an "abandoned vehicle" because she chooses to park on the street in front of her house instead of in her garage.

Read full story
112 comments

Mom confronts teacher who allows boy to hug daughter against her will

Apparently, the teacher does not agree with the mother on the issue. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and health websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
61 comments

Walgreens announces 24-hour same-day delivery service in the U.S.

The retail chain has expanded its delivery services to reach more customers who want or need more convenience. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Cheetos makes it easier for lovers of the brand to add it to recipes with the roll-out of its new duster/grinder

This is awesome news for Cheetos connoisseurs and recipe experts alike. **This article is based on information sourced from news, blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
1 comments

Research reveals how sleep deprivation can lead to health issues

Yes, you are seriously hurting yourself when you deprive yourself of getting enough sleep. **This article is based on information sourced from medical, scientific, and news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in business

The neighborhood bakery and coffee shop, a Louisville staple for more than three decades, is calling it quits with its last day open being Saturday, Dec 10. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy