Millions in California to have 4th stimulus check relief payments of up to $1,100 sent out based on their last name

During the Christmas season and through the first month of the new year, eligible California residents will receive a 4th stimulus payment as part of an automatic inflation relief initiative. Many payments are slated to hit bank accounts in time for Christmas (source).

Two stimulus programs

If you're one of the 21.1 million residents living in California who was eligible for the one-time Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) between $200 and $1,050, you may still be waiting on your funds. You can expect payments to be sent out up until January 2023 (source).

Golden State Stimulus (GSS) I and II recipient and non-GSS recipient payments of up to $1,100 are being mailed out on a different schedule. Many may have already received their check or debit card in the mail (source).

Here's how the mail-out schedule is set up

Payments are being sent out according to the first letter of the recipient's last name, as follows:

For non-GSS recipients with last names starting with letters A to K, payments are being mailed out from December 5 to December 17.

For GSS I and GSS II recipients with last names starting with the letters W to Z, payments are being mailed out from December 4 to December 10.

The funds are being automatically distributed to eligible taxpayers, so no applications were made available because they are not necessary to qualify for the payments.

