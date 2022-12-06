Mother of three claims to have died for 40 minutes while having 'magical' near-death experience (NDE)

Doctors told her family to prepare for the worst because she had been dead for so long.

Photo by Stefan Keller from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from news, educational, medical, and social media websites, cited within the story**

People describing their near-death experiences (NDEs) is nothing new, and the subject has been a topic of research for hundreds of years. According to research, some people who experience an NDE describe it as distressing in some way. However, studies show that most people report having extremely pleasant NDEs (source).

This was the case for Kirsty Bortoft, mother of three sons, who experienced an NDE after her partner found her unresponsive while on the sofa with her eyes open and not breathing. Her partner immediately began performing CPR on her while speaking with emergency services over the phone. When the first responders arrived, they shocked her heart back to beating with a defibrillator before transporting her to the hospital (source).

Because her heart had stopped for 40 minutes before she was revived, Kirsty was put into a medically induced coma at the hospital to help her heart stabilize. During the time of her cardiac arrest is when she says that she had what she describes as a magical experience before the medical team brought her back to life (source).

As her family was being told to expect the worst, Kirsty was experiencing a powerful NDE. This is what she said:

No one at this point knew what was going on apart from my immediate family, but my psychic friend got in touch with my sister and asked what was going on. She said my spirit was in her front room and I was asking her to write lists for my boys and dad.

My sister told her I was in the hospital fighting for my life and apparently, I was there for over two hours. I told [my friend] that my body was breaking down and I didn't think I could back get into it, but she got stern with me and told me to go back.

She also talks about her experience in the following TikTok video:

#gratitude #schooloflife #vibrational #secondchance ♬ Mystical Magical Forest - Cinematic Orchestra - jmac713 @kirstybortoft I died and this is why I do not worry anymore. Part 2 what happened! I died and came back this is my story! What happened over that 48 hours was a mixture of coincidences, Mistry, wonder and magic. My near death second chance experience took my spirit to another realm. Claire my psychic friend who lives in Spain communicates to me whist i was out of my body. I do not have any memory of speaking to white beings but I do have a strong sense of clarity on how to operate my life back here…. Worry, intrusive thoughts I do not entertain anymore…. I follow simple rules that are now so obvious - gratitude, trust or being Divinely protected, seeing everything as a gift to learn, serve or grow, love being the only healer, knowing how individually we are all important. Life is the only school and it’s a school of vibration. That challenges create contract and that is necessary for growth and that we are here to experience an array of emotions is a beautiful gift just do not hold them let them go and suffering will never be a problem. #NDE #NDE #worrying intrusivethoughts #idied

Unsurprisingly like other people who have had NDEs, Kirsty said that the experience left her no longer afraid of death and with a completely different outlook on life. She also credits the experience with enhancing her ability to consciously contribute to healing her body.

-------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

Have you or somebody you know ever had a near-death or out-of-body experience?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .