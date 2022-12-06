Mother of three claims to have died for 40 minutes while having 'magical' near-death experience (NDE)

Amarie M.

Doctors told her family to prepare for the worst because she had been dead for so long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kva9w_0jYfIZpI00
Photo byStefan Keller from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from news, educational, medical, and social media websites, cited within the story**

People describing their near-death experiences (NDEs) is nothing new, and the subject has been a topic of research for hundreds of years. According to research, some people who experience an NDE describe it as distressing in some way. However, studies show that most people report having extremely pleasant NDEs (source).

This was the case for Kirsty Bortoft, mother of three sons, who experienced an NDE after her partner found her unresponsive while on the sofa with her eyes open and not breathing. Her partner immediately began performing CPR on her while speaking with emergency services over the phone. When the first responders arrived, they shocked her heart back to beating with a defibrillator before transporting her to the hospital (source).

Because her heart had stopped for 40 minutes before she was revived, Kirsty was put into a medically induced coma at the hospital to help her heart stabilize. During the time of her cardiac arrest is when she says that she had what she describes as a magical experience before the medical team brought her back to life (source).

As her family was being told to expect the worst, Kirsty was experiencing a powerful NDE. This is what she said:

No one at this point knew what was going on apart from my immediate family, but my psychic friend got in touch with my sister and asked what was going on. She said my spirit was in her front room and I was asking her to write lists for my boys and dad.
My sister told her I was in the hospital fighting for my life and apparently, I was there for over two hours. I told [my friend] that my body was breaking down and I didn't think I could back get into it, but she got stern with me and told me to go back.

She also talks about her experience in the following TikTok video:

@kirstybortoft I died and this is why I do not worry anymore. Part 2 what happened! I died and came back this is my story! What happened over that 48 hours was a mixture of coincidences, Mistry, wonder and magic. My near death second chance experience took my spirit to another realm. Claire my psychic friend who lives in Spain communicates to me whist i was out of my body. I do not have any memory of speaking to white beings but I do have a strong sense of clarity on how to operate my life back here…. Worry, intrusive thoughts I do not entertain anymore…. I follow simple rules that are now so obvious - gratitude, trust or being Divinely protected, seeing everything as a gift to learn, serve or grow, love being the only healer, knowing how individually we are all important. Life is the only school and it’s a school of vibration. That challenges create contract and that is necessary for growth and that we are here to experience an array of emotions is a beautiful gift just do not hold them let them go and suffering will never be a problem. #NDE#NDE#worryingintrusivethoughts #idied #gratitude #schooloflife #vibrational #secondchance ♬ Mystical Magical Forest - Cinematic Orchestra - jmac713

Unsurprisingly like other people who have had NDEs, Kirsty said that the experience left her no longer afraid of death and with a completely different outlook on life. She also credits the experience with enhancing her ability to consciously contribute to healing her body.

-------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

Have you or somebody you know ever had a near-death or out-of-body experience?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# medical science# near death experience# NDE# heart health# womens health

Comments / 5

Published by

News about Kentucky and beyond, social media, money, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
6895 followers

More from Amarie M.

Former police officer explains how the latest gift card scam works in viral TikTok video

Gift card shoppers are warned about a scammer's trend that involves bogus barcodes on gift cards that allow thieves to steal money when the cards are scanned at checkout. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Retail store thieves charged only with misdemeanors for stealing merchandise worth $950 or less per store

Shoplifters can go to several stores and steal up to $949.99 at each store with confidence that they'll only have a string of misdemeanors on their records if apprehended. If they are arrested, they are cited and released but not charged with a felony because the misdemeanors most likely will not be combined, according to a news report.

Read full story
43 comments

Child tax credit cut by $1,600 pushing children into poverty, according to analysts

Experts report that compared to December 2021, almost 4 million more children live in households pushed below the poverty line than reported for January 2022, due to a reduction in the Child Tax Credit.

Read full story
45 comments

Multinational retail giant NEXT acquires majority ownership stake in Joules, saving 1,450 jobs

The Joules fashion chain did not succeed in securing emergency investment funds and fell into administration in the previous month. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Drugstores closing more U.S. locations with one century-old store closing its doors on Dec. 23

Multiple communities will have fewer pharmacy options this winter season and beyond, as major drugstores continue to close locations across the country, with CVS alone closing about 900 stores over a 3-year timespan equating to approximately 9% of the chain's 10,000 stores in the U.S. (source).

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart closed 160 stores in 27 states across the US, warns of higher prices, more closures due to increased shoplifting

Walmart's CEO revealed that a significant uptick in theft at its stores across the country could mean more store closers and higher prices at the ones that remain open, according to a news source.

Read full story
912 comments

Scientific evidence reveals how Paleolithic people (cavemen) were like we are today

Early humans were not so far removed from us and the way we do things and were not as unintelligent as you might think. Ancient Paleolithic homes in volcanic formations in Cappadocia, Turkey.Photo byMeru Bi from Pexels.

Read full story

Woman refuses her parents' Christmas party invite because husband demands his own separate invitation, in-laws say no

The husband did not want to back down from his stance taken with his in-laws. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and psychology websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
32 comments

Tax breaks up to $10,000 for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Biden

Millions of Americans can also look forward to saving up to $220 a year, based on energy-efficiency-related incentives. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
179 comments
California State

Millions in California to have 4th stimulus check relief payments of up to $1,100 sent out based on their last name

Many checks have already been sent out. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**. During the Christmas season and through the first month of the new year, eligible California residents will receive a 4th stimulus payment as part of an automatic inflation relief initiative. Many payments are slated to hit bank accounts in time for Christmas (source).

Read full story
12 comments

Man fired for being anti-social wins lawsuit against former employer

He was told that he just wasn't fun enough and was let go from the company because of it. **This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Woman harassed by neighbor demanding that she park in the garage and not on the public street, ignores neighbor's notes

The neighbor gets angry and leaves notes on the woman's windshield. **This article is based on information sourced from a social media website, cited within the story**. A conflict between a woman and her neighbor raises questions about whether or not parking on a public street should be allowed. The woman took to a Reddit post to explain the situation, in which a woman in her neighborhood has called the police on her. She says the neighbor has reported her for parking an "abandoned vehicle" because she chooses to park on the street in front of her house instead of in her garage.

Read full story
112 comments

Mom confronts teacher who allows boy to hug daughter against her will

Apparently, the teacher does not agree with the mother on the issue. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and health websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
61 comments

Walgreens announces 24-hour same-day delivery service in the U.S.

The retail chain has expanded its delivery services to reach more customers who want or need more convenience. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Cheetos makes it easier for lovers of the brand to add it to recipes with the roll-out of its new duster/grinder

This is awesome news for Cheetos connoisseurs and recipe experts alike. **This article is based on information sourced from news, blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
1 comments

Research reveals how sleep deprivation can lead to health issues

Yes, you are seriously hurting yourself when you deprive yourself of getting enough sleep. **This article is based on information sourced from medical, scientific, and news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in business

The neighborhood bakery and coffee shop, a Louisville staple for more than three decades, is calling it quits with its last day open being Saturday, Dec 10. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
Kent, OH

Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fire

The former flour mill was the city's oldest building, opened in 1879, and held historical and iconic significance for many residents. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
5 comments

Trader Joe’s new labor policy will require part-timers to work a minimum of three days a week, workers upset

Part-time employees are being pressured to work more hours and many say it puts a strain on parenting, school, and other commitments. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
216 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy