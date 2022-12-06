Man fired for being anti-social wins lawsuit against former employer

Amarie M.

He was told that he just wasn't fun enough and was let go from the company because of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NG7B_0jYMxD2I00
Photo byFahribaabdullah14 from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited within the story**

Workplace socializing requirements

Socializing and participating in workplace recreational activities on and off-site is sometimes an unspoken requirement in some organizations. This is known as "mandatory fun" such as office parties, lunch with coworkers, and after-work happy hours (source).

Sometimes the pressure of being required to participate in social activities with coworkers is unwanted by some. After all, some may argue that working an 8-hour shift, five days a week is enough time spent with coworkers and being forced to spend any additional time with them should not be mandatory.

According to a news report, one man who was fired from his job on the grounds that he wasn't "fun" enough because he wasn't interested in taking part in hang-out times with coworkers, such as having drinks or participating in team-building activities, filed a lawsuit and won (source).

A court ruled and noted that:

It was not everyone's cup of tea to forcibly participate in seminars and end-of-week drinks frequently ending up in excessive alcohol intake, encouraged by associates who made very large quantities of alcohol available . . . or engage in practices linking promiscuity, bullying and incitement to get involved in various forms of excess and misconduct.

The court determined that the company's culture of fun was intrusive and humiliating and ruled that the man had a right to refuse to participate in excess above his job description and that firing him for his lack of party spirit was wrong.

How much was he compensated?

The man filed the lawsuit demanding 461,406 euros ($481,207 USD). However, that amount was rejected and the company was ordered to pay him damages of 3,000 euros ($3,120 USD). It may not be much but he proved that he had the right to be boring at work. However, there was no further information about him being rehired or not.

------------------------------------

What are your thoughts on this issue?

Is not wanting to participate in workplace "fun" worth losing one's job?

Do you think the firing was warranted?

What do you think about the amount he won in the lawsuit?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# labor issues# society# office politics# workforce# jobs

Comments / 0

Published by

News about Kentucky and beyond, social media, money, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
6895 followers

More from Amarie M.

Retail store thieves charged only with misdemeanors for stealing merchandise worth $950 or less per store

Shoplifters can go to several stores and steal up to $949.99 at each store with confidence that they'll only have a string of misdemeanors on their records if apprehended. If they are arrested, they are cited and released but not charged with a felony because the misdemeanors will not be combined, according to a news report.

Read full story

Child tax credit cut by $1,600 pushing children into poverty, according to analysts

Experts report that compared to December 2021, almost 4 million more children live in households pushed below the poverty line than reported for January 2022, due to a reduction in the Child Tax Credit.

Read full story
39 comments

Multinational retail giant NEXT acquires majority ownership stake in Joules, saving 1,450 jobs

The Joules fashion chain did not succeed in securing emergency investment funds and fell into administration in the previous month. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Drugstores closing more U.S. locations with one century-old store closing its doors on Dec. 23

Multiple communities will have fewer pharmacy options this winter season and beyond, as major drugstores continue to close locations across the country, with CVS alone closing about 900 stores over a 3-year timespan equating to approximately 9% of the chain's 10,000 stores in the U.S. (source).

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart closed 160 stores in 27 states across the US, warns of higher prices, more closures due to increased shoplifting

Walmart's CEO revealed that a significant uptick in theft at its stores across the country could mean more store closers and higher prices at the ones that remain open, according to a news source.

Read full story
772 comments

Scientific evidence reveals how Paleolithic people (cavemen) were like we are today

Early humans were not so far removed from us and the way we do things and were not as unintelligent as you might think. Ancient Paleolithic homes in volcanic formations in Cappadocia, Turkey.Photo byMeru Bi from Pexels.

Read full story

Woman refuses her parents' Christmas party invite because husband demands his own separate invitation, in-laws say no

The husband did not want to back down from his stance taken with his in-laws. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and psychology websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
30 comments

Tax breaks up to $10,000 for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Biden

Millions of Americans can also look forward to saving up to $220 a year, based on energy-efficiency-related incentives. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
153 comments
California State

Millions in California to have 4th stimulus check relief payments of up to $1,100 sent out based on their last name

Many checks have already been sent out. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**. During the Christmas season and through the first month of the new year, eligible California residents will receive a 4th stimulus payment as part of an automatic inflation relief initiative. Many payments are slated to hit bank accounts in time for Christmas (source).

Read full story
11 comments

Mother of three claims to have died for 40 minutes while having 'magical' near-death experience (NDE)

Doctors told her family to prepare for the worst because she had been dead for so long. **This article is based on information sourced from news, educational, medical, and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
5 comments

Woman harassed by neighbor demanding that she park in the garage and not on the public street, ignores neighbor's notes

The neighbor gets angry and leaves notes on the woman's windshield. **This article is based on information sourced from a social media website, cited within the story**. A conflict between a woman and her neighbor raises questions about whether or not parking on a public street should be allowed. The woman took to a Reddit post to explain the situation, in which a woman in her neighborhood has called the police on her. She says the neighbor has reported her for parking an "abandoned vehicle" because she chooses to park on the street in front of her house instead of in her garage.

Read full story
112 comments

Mom confronts teacher who allows boy to hug daughter against her will

Apparently, the teacher does not agree with the mother on the issue. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and health websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
61 comments

Walgreens announces 24-hour same-day delivery service in the U.S.

The retail chain has expanded its delivery services to reach more customers who want or need more convenience. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Cheetos makes it easier for lovers of the brand to add it to recipes with the roll-out of its new duster/grinder

This is awesome news for Cheetos connoisseurs and recipe experts alike. **This article is based on information sourced from news, blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
1 comments

Research reveals how sleep deprivation can lead to health issues

Yes, you are seriously hurting yourself when you deprive yourself of getting enough sleep. **This article is based on information sourced from medical, scientific, and news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in business

The neighborhood bakery and coffee shop, a Louisville staple for more than three decades, is calling it quits with its last day open being Saturday, Dec 10. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
Kent, OH

Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fire

The former flour mill was the city's oldest building, opened in 1879, and held historical and iconic significance for many residents. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
5 comments

Trader Joe’s new labor policy will require part-timers to work a minimum of three days a week, workers upset

Part-time employees are being pressured to work more hours and many say it puts a strain on parenting, school, and other commitments. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
216 comments

Scientists discover 2,300-year-old Iron Age corpse preserved in peat bog

He’s known as the Grauballe Man, a bog body, unearthed at the village of Grauballe in Jutland, Denmark. Photo bySven Rosborn, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons. **This article is based on information sourced from scientific and educational websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy