Man fired for being anti-social wins lawsuit against former employer

He was told that he just wasn't fun enough and was let go from the company because of it.

Workplace socializing requirements

Socializing and participating in workplace recreational activities on and off-site is sometimes an unspoken requirement in some organizations. This is known as "mandatory fun" such as office parties, lunch with coworkers, and after-work happy hours (source).

Sometimes the pressure of being required to participate in social activities with coworkers is unwanted by some. After all, some may argue that working an 8-hour shift, five days a week is enough time spent with coworkers and being forced to spend any additional time with them should not be mandatory.

According to a news report, one man who was fired from his job on the grounds that he wasn't "fun" enough because he wasn't interested in taking part in hang-out times with coworkers, such as having drinks or participating in team-building activities, filed a lawsuit and won (source).

A court ruled and noted that:

It was not everyone's cup of tea to forcibly participate in seminars and end-of-week drinks frequently ending up in excessive alcohol intake, encouraged by associates who made very large quantities of alcohol available . . . or engage in practices linking promiscuity, bullying and incitement to get involved in various forms of excess and misconduct.

The court determined that the company's culture of fun was intrusive and humiliating and ruled that the man had a right to refuse to participate in excess above his job description and that firing him for his lack of party spirit was wrong.

How much was he compensated?

The man filed the lawsuit demanding 461,406 euros ($481,207 USD). However, that amount was rejected and the company was ordered to pay him damages of 3,000 euros ($3,120 USD). It may not be much but he proved that he had the right to be boring at work. However, there was no further information about him being rehired or not.

