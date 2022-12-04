Cheetos makes it easier for lovers of the brand to add it to recipes with the roll-out of its new duster/grinder

This is awesome news for Cheetos connoisseurs and recipe experts alike.

Frito-Lay in partnership with Amazon has launched its new Cheetos Duster product, designed to grind Cheetos snacks into cheesy dust (called Cheetle). You know, that orange residue that ends up on the tips of your fingers after eating your favorite flavor of Cheetos?

The crunchy cheesiness of Cheetos is what many people love to add to meals as a seasoning, which makes for savory or spicy enhancements to snacks or mealtime. Some recipes made with Cheetos include Flamin' Hot Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies, Purrfect Popcorn Balls, Mac ’n Cheetos, Flamin' Hot Grilled Cheese, and many more.

The new Cheetos Duster is a limited-edition grinder that you can use to make your own Cheetle, similar to using a coffee grinder. Then, the recipe options are endless. You can use Cheetle instead of bread crumbs to come up with all kinds of tasty dishes like Cheetle fried chicken.

A news report shows the device and explains how it works:

Cheetos is a widely popular snack with the Flamin' Hot flavor coming in as America's favorite three years in a row. A TikTok video showing a statue of Cheetos-coated fingers holding a Cheeto chip is a testament to how much the snack is loved.

The Cheetos Duster that sells on Amazon retails at $19.95 and is available in limited quantities. As of this writing, however, the dusters are currently sold out. But you can sign up to be notified when they become available again on Amazon.

