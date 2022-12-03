Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in business

The neighborhood bakery and coffee shop, a Louisville staple for more than three decades, is calling it quits with its last day open being Saturday, Dec 10.

Photo by MartinL21 from Pixabay

A Louisville, Kentucky favorite for the sweet tooth crowd, Sweet Surrender Cafe in the Clifton area announced that it will be permanently closing next week, due to various challenges. According to a recent report, Owner, Jessica Haskell stated:

The challenges of the current labor market, inflation, and the continuing pandemic created a perfect storm that we can no longer weather.

She also offered a sentimental statement to the customers who have patronized the business over the years, on a Facebook post, stating:

Through birthdays, first dates, engagements, showers, weddings, anniversaries, baptisms, holidays, and every kind of occasion life throws at us, it has been our greatest honor to serve dessert to the Louisville community. We thank you for making us part of your celebrations year after year for the past thirty-five years.

The post also asks customers to continue following them on social media because they will be posting information about equipment sales and pop-up events. Additionally, they will post updates on what's next for the business or the space that it has occupied for 35 years.

Sweet Surrender Cafe is located at 1804 Frankfort Avenue. Hours of operation for its last week in business are Wednesday and Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday 4-10 p.m., and Saturday 2-10 p.m. (source).

Now's your chance to pay them a visit, get some dessert, and say farewell.

