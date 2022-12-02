Trader Joe’s new labor policy will require part-timers to work a minimum of three days a week, workers upset

Part-time employees are being pressured to work more hours and many say it puts a strain on parenting, school, and other commitments.

Trader Joe’s, a specialty grocery store chain in the U.S. employing over 50,000 employees at over 530 locations is mandating a new, unofficial labor policy beginning in January 2023. According to a recent report, the new policy will require all employees to work a minimum 3-day work week to remain employed with the company (source).

An employee of Trader Joe's, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, stated that management claims policy changes are due to hiring issues. Other reasons given include the desire for boosting employee engagement and job knowledge, according to a news source.

The employee also stated they found out about the new policy back in August, when attempting to reduce workdays to one or two days per week to free up time to start their own business. Another worker was affected by the policy because of wanting to change to a reduced schedule while transitioning back to work from maternity leave (source).

Another employee stated:

In October, our captain started having conversations with anyone who was working less than three days a week, to see how we would feel about increasing our hours and days to stay employed.

The employee confirmed that many workers were upset about the mandated scheduling policy. A Trader Joe's union organizer made the following statement:

It’s a concerning change because this policy will unfairly discriminate against parents, students, older crew for whom Trader Joe’s is a ‘retirement job’, crew with disabilities, veteran crew who have cut back their hours due to work injuries, and other crew members that need to work one or two days a week. Flexibility is one of the draws of the job, and a lot of folks have come to depend on this part-time option.

The employee calls the new policy an ultimatum and a threat that is being spun in a way to be something different. He hypothetically questioned whether people were supposed to say no to working more hours or be fired. He further stated his views that employees are agreeing to increase their work hours out of fear (source).

At least two Trader Joe's locations will not be initiating the new policy because they are unionized stores. And the policy cannot be implemented without bargaining with the union, which has issues with the new policy. It is estimated that unionized stores have about 15% of crew members working only one or two days a week (source).

What are your thoughts?

