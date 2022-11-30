Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community children

"A Morning with the Grinch" is made possible with the help and support of the LaGrange City Police Department, many private donors, and a slew of volunteers.

Photo by Razib Hossain from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from county government and social media websites, cited within the story**

The event

This is a yearly tradition for Oldham County History Center to invite none other than the Grinch to visit during the holiday season and help spread "Grinch cheer" while helping to collect toy donations for needy local community children. A small entry fee per person or toy donation per family gets access to walk through the Center campus and take part in various fun activities (source).

Along with the Grinch, children and families can meet and take pictures with other Who-ville characters and other popular cartoon and children's movie favorites, including Elsa from Frozen, Captain America, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus (source).

The details

Where: Oldham County History Center, 106 N. Second Ave., LaGrange, KY 40031

When: Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Price: Admission is $3 (per person) or a new, unwrapped toy (per family)

Donations will be given to the local non-profit, Highpoint Charitable Services in LaGrange, which focuses on helping those in need. Over 500 toys were donated through this event last year. If you're planning on attending this event, be sure to check the weather forecast and dress appropriately for the weather, as many activities will be outdoors (source).

For more information, contact the Oldham County History Center at:

Phone: 502.222.0826

Email: info@oldhamkyhistory.com

Website: oldhamkyhistory.com

