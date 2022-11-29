Man gets fingers bitten by lion he tried to pet through a fence

A video shows him frantically trying to free his fingers from the lion's teeth.

Lions are not pets. They are wild animals powerful enough to rip a person to shreds. It is unwise to try and play with them or touch them in any way, particularly because they have been known to prey on and attack humans.

Why one man appeared to have no clue about the danger of sticking one's hand inside a chainlink fence to rub and pet a captive lion is a mystery. A TikTok video shows what happens when he did this.

The man is seen poking his hand inside the cage trying to stroke the lion's fur several times. The lion kept growling with its mouth open, caught hold of the man's fingers, and began to pull while the man put his foot up on the fence and desperately tried to pull his fingers back. The lion was obviously inflicting a great deal of pain on the man.

The video also shows some other people present seemingly enjoying the excitement while doing nothing to help the man. They just had their phones out taking videos of it all.

It appears that the lion either didn't get a good enough grip or let go of the man's fingers on its own. No doubt, if it were not for the fence, the lion would have mauled the man.

Opinion: Just how stupid can somebody be?

What are your thoughts about this incident?

