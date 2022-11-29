Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablaze

Approximately 30 firefighters from the Melbourne Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene.

A two-vehicle accident at an intersection in West Melbourne, FL resulted in both vehicles flying into the parking lot of a fireworks store with one vehicle, an SUV, crashing into the store window. The deadly crash happened at Phantom Fireworks on New Haven Avenue at about 4:20 p.m. on Monday, November 28. Officials say that the driver was killed in the crash that set off fireworks in a chain reaction, causing a massive fire to erupt, according to a news report.

Brevard County firefighters rushed to the scene but were unable to immediately approach the blazing building, as all the fireworks exploding were too dangerous, said the Brevard County Fire Rescue Chief.

The chief also stated:

When I got here, the fireworks were still coming. They were extending many, many feet out.

A news report shows video footage of the scene and states that two employees were in the store when the crash occurred but they all escaped unharmed. Additionally, a Reddit post shows a video captured immediately after the SUV crashed into the building and began igniting the fireworks.

According to the reporters, the identity of the deceased SUV driver has not been released but they identified the other driver as a 39-year-old woman from West Melbourne driving a Toyota Tacoma. She was not injured. Troopers explained that allegedly her car was hit by the SUV at the intersection, sending the SUV smashing into the building, which caught the fireworks and engulfed the victim's SUV in flames.

