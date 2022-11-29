Mom harassed on flight for flying first class with toddler

An angry man on the flight cursed at her for being in the premium seats with a child.

Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash

**This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news websites, cited throughout the story**

Children in first class on a plane

The debate over whether children should be allowed to fly first class is alive and thriving, including the argument for limiting first-class seating to adults only. This is based on the notion that the premium cabin on a plane is an adult product (source).

Airlines do not have an age limit on first-class seating. However, some travelers have suggested that first class should allow no one under 12 years of age, according to a poll (source). And, this was certainly the sentiment for a man who was livid that a baby was in first class with him on a flight.

The issue

The mom took to Reddit to post about the ordeal. In the post, she explains that her husband is disabled, the toddler is just under 3 years old, and she paid for the toddler's seat to fly first class with them to go visit family. She also notes the baby is a good flyer, has flown many times before, and that she did not fuss or cry on this trip at all.

And she states:

We follow our pediatrician recommendation to give her a dose of baby Tylenol and gripe water 30 minutes before travel and she's never been disruptive or cried on an airplane, this flight included. She's good at staying in her seat and tells us when she needs to go potty, food, a toy, etc. She stayed seated and quietly playing throughout the flight, only getting up when she had to go potty.

Nonetheless, another passenger in first class had an issue with her having a child in the premium seating area. The woman mentioned that this man glared at her when she entered the cabin. Her husband was boarding behind her because of his disability. She showed the flight attendant boarding passes for herself, her husband, and the child and they settled into their seats.

Here's what she said happened next:

I'm listening to music when I get a tap on my shoulder. It was the guy that glared at us as he boarded and before I could even get a word out he told me that children weren't allowed in 1st class and that we needed to move to our "real" seats.

The man, who said that he paid too much money to be surrounded by children, then complained to the flight attendant who let him know they were in the correct seats that they paid for and told the man to go back to his own seat. He went angrily back to his seat but whispered an obscenity to her later when it was time to deboard the plane, calling her a "fat c***" (source).

That evening at the dinner table, she told their family what happened and all of the details and sought their counsel on whether she was wrong or right to fly first class with a toddler, even though the child doesn't misbehave when flying. She stated that her family members said that she should not take the baby in first class and to book economy seats because people pay extra money for first class so that they can relax (source).

-------------------------------------

Do you agree?

What are your thoughts on this issue?

How would you have handled the situation?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .