Texas kite surfer with no life jacket seen clinging to wooden debris off Gulf Coast

The man was spotted by someone who saw him out in the water hanging on for life to a piece of wood and notified the Coast Guard.

Statistics show that kitesurfing is a dangerous water sport with injuries occurring at a rate of 7 per 1,000 hours of kitesurfing, according to a study. Risks associated with kite surfing are well-documented and include losing control of the kite, wind changes, bad launch/landing, becoming caught in the kite lines, and other risks. Dangers are compounded if the person decides not to wear a life jacket, which prevents about 90% of boating-related drownings, according to the Red Cross.

This could have been the fate of a man in Texas, who went kitesurfing without a life jacket. Another person saw him in the water off the Gulf Coast near Texas City on November 26 just before 1 p.m. That person alerted the U.S. Coast Guard assigned to the area that a man was gripping onto a floating piece of wooden debris, said in a news release.

According to the release, two Galveston Coast Guard boats were dispatched to the man's rescue. They did find him and were able to pull him from the water along with his kitesurfing equipment. It was not immediately reported how the man got into the predicament. But an officer gave the following reminder:

Life jackets provide flotation and high visibility, making it easier for search and rescue crews to locate you in the water.

The kitesurfer was fortunately not injured.

