Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers.

A night out turns frenzied when a group of men got into a punching match tonight at Tin Roof bar in Louisville, Kentucky, as seen in a recent Reddit post. The video shows the scene getting pretty hairy with fists flying and arms swinging in what appears to be people fighting whoever was within reach.

At one point, a guy is seen throwing a drink at someone as the fighting continued with shouts heard over the music playing. Several people are seen attempting to stop the fighting and even a woman gets in the middle of it, shouting "Hey! Hey!" while holding a drink. Other people in the establishment are seen standing around in a circle watching it all unfold as if they were spectators at a sporting event.

Here is the video showing the scuffle.

According to an attorney, bar fights are fairly common when the right circumstances present themselves, and they can lead to someone getting injured or worse. This of course could lead to criminal charges such as assault and battery or more serious charges (source).

Hopefully, someone got the incident under control at Tin Roof and nobody got seriously hurt tonight. That would be good news in light of the violence that's been happening in the city, an issue that is a stance focused on by both Louisville Mayoral candidates for the upcoming race.

