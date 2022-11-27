Social security recipients can expect an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023, the most in four decades

With winter weather just around the corner, many Americans are finding themselves fighting inflation. This includes rising energy prices and food costs. However, Social Security recipients received some good news this year with the announcement about a raise in their benefits for the upcoming new year.

It is interesting to note that if the Federal Reserve follows through on raising interest rates as well, recipients could also gain more buying power based on the newest COLA. This would be for the first time in many years (source).

Here are the details

In response to rising and stagnant inflation, social security beneficiaries will receive COLA raises starting in either late December 2022 or early January 2023. Eligible recipients include those on Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). SSI recipients can expect the raise beginning December 30 and pensioners will see their raises begin in January (source).

Next year's COLA is facilitated by efforts to keep up with the pace of inflation. COLA adjustments are determined based on Consumer Price Index shifts. Mary Johnson, policy analyst for the Senior Citizens League stated:

A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today (source).

The rise in benefit amount (8.7%) for 2023, which comes out to an average of $144.10 a month, is reportedly the highest increase by COLA in 40 years. The COLA increase for 2022 was just 5.9%, which was also the largest payment increase in several decades. The increase was only 1.3% in 2021 (source).

