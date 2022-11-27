Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increase

Many Arkansas educators will be pleased to know that the Fort Smith Public School (FSPS) district approved bonuses to be awarded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, for the 2022-23 school year. The relief fund is one of three economic stimulus bills passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021 (source).

Who is eligible?

Many educators in the FSPS district could fit the special criteria to receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500, slated to be distributed ahead of the Christmas holiday. Eligible educators in the state of Arkansas will be awarded the checks as appreciation for their commitment and hard work while continuing to teach, educate, and supervise in exposed or remote academic environments throughout the global pandemic, including coming out of pocket for expenses related to teaching remotely (source).

The bonuses will go out to about 1,033 recipients, including classroom teachers, instructional specialists, adult education teachers, special education coordinators, principals, assistant principals, and interventionists for FSPS. Administrators at the district level are not eligible (source).

When will the bonuses be received?

The bonuses were approved earlier this year and have been set to go out in time for recipients to receive payments by December 15, 2022 (source). This should be a welcome gift right in time for the holidays.

Additional money

FSPS teachers can celebrate twice because they are set to receive salary increases along with the $1,500 bonus money. The pay raises will range from $800 to $6,300 (1.16% to 16.04%) in the following contract year (source).

Do you qualify?

