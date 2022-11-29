Life-size Gundam on display as part of Japan's new tourism plan until March 2023

The timeline for this display has been extended to allow more visitors in both Japan and abroad to see how Gundam has been brought to life.

Anime fans have an opportunity to witness the life-like creation of the latest in Gundam technology with Gundam Factory Yokohama's display of an animated, life-size model RX-78-2 Gundam statue, on display in Yokohama, Japan. The display will be in performance until March 31, 2023.

For those who are unable to make the trip to see this magnificent display in person, videos will have to do. The giant anime robot stands 59 feet tall and weighs 25 metric tons. Imagine something like that coming for you in chase mode!

The robot is adapted from the Japanese military science fiction TV show Mobile Suit Gundam, featuring Gundam robots, and this particular model has been under construction for eight years, according to a news report.

A TikTok video shows the moving statue in action.

Currently, Netflix has a Gundam live-action movie in the works, which is expected to be an exciting treat for Gundam and anime fans. Here is what the movie's director has to say:

My goal is to all of the people who might say, ‘I don’t know where to start [with Gundam],’ I want to create this film and give them an access point where you can say, ‘This is where you start. This is your entry point.

The Gundam universe franchise began four decades ago and is still going strong, as a popular IP in Japanese entertainment history. It is reported that as of November 2022, no actors have been cast for the movie yet. However, June 2023 is a tentative production start date with the movie dropping sometime in 2024.

