Man suffers critical injuries consistent with being in a car crash from tripping over his kitten down a flight of stairs

Amarie M.

The man took a nasty tumble when his hairless cat grabbed onto his leg and caused him to fall when he tried to go down the stairs.

Photo by

**This article is based on information sourced from news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Unable to move much after he landed at the bottom of the stairs. He had to lay on the floor in his own blood for about 14 hours with the cat, an Egyptian sphinx kitten, painfully sitting on his chest. The next morning when his wife came in from work, she heard him screaming and called emergency services. He was pretty much helpless and here is what he said:

I can’t remember much, just falling fast — it was quick and it was over within seconds, then I was at the bottom.
My phone was dead — I couldn’t get up, I physically couldn’t get up . . . It’s the hardest sensation — it’s almost like claustrophobia, you can’t get out, you can’t physically get anywhere or do anything.

He said the pain was unexplainable and he and his wife were unaware of the extent of his injuries before he was transported to the trauma unit and told he had 'car crash' injuries. He was badly hurt with a head laceration, broken neck bone, fractured skull, two spine fractures, nine broken ribs each with multiple fractures, and blood in his lungs, according to a news report.

To make matters worse, he is reported to be unable to breathe without oxygen, he may still need to have blood drained from his body, and doctors say it will be up to a year before he's back on his feet again. He is in for a long and painful recovery. That is certain. But what hurts as well is the pain of lost income, for which he is seeking assistance.

