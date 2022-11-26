Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationally

**This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Walgreens has slated a number of stores to be permanently closed nationally, and Louisville, Kentucky is no exception, as four locations have closed in the city as of November 2022, which are:

200 E. Broadway (Downtown)

700 Algonquin Parkway (Taylor/Berry)

4149 Taylor Boulevard (Beechmont)

7500 Terry Road (Pleasure Ridge Park)

The company advised that pharmacy files will be automatically transferred to the nearest Walgreens. In regard to the store locations, a Reddit post states the closings are in low-income neighborhoods and many of the commenters believe that theft problems were the deciding factor. Other commenters do not agree.

This is amid national news stories reporting about a number of robberies and shoplifting incidents occurring at Walgreens stores in different parts of the country. Some shoplifters have even been reported to blatantly take and leave with unpaid items while staff members watch them do it.

To protect employees, Walgreens has a no-chase policy in place regarding shoplifting, and store staff members are not to try and stop shoplifters or pursue them once they have left the store. However, the policy is something that two Walgreens employees in Colorado ignored.

A male and a female employee ran out of the store after a male shoplifter. The female employee got into an altercation with the man who subsequently kicked her in the face. When the male Walgreens employee ran out there to help her, the suspect ran over the male employee with a truck.

Regarding the Louisville closings, Metro Councilwoman Nicole George, representing the Taylor Boulevard area location, acknowledged the increase in crime at Walgreens stores and other stores in the city and said:

A lot of retailers have a policy that says that when someone comes into their store, their employees do not in any way prevent someone from walking out the door.

However, concerning residents in the area who depended on the neighborhood Walgreens, the Councilwoman also stated:

I’m concerned about what it means for the neighbors of Hazelwood, Beechmont, Iroquois, who perhaps don’t have transportation. Who are dependent on medications and essential items that they get from Walgreens, and what that will be for them.

A news report gives some explanation for the rise in "organized retail crime" at Walgreens stores, including the higher dollar amount threshold for felony theft, despite having boosted their security measures x46 the retail chain's average.

Walgreens put out the following statement:

As we expand as a leader in healthcare, we are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations. When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example.

What are your thoughts on the Louisville, KY closings?

What do you think about the shoplifting and robbery problems in stores across the country?

