Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique gift

It's also known as "musical whistling" and pro whistlers can earn about $70,000 on average with top whistlers making as much as $138,000 per year, according to Simply Hired.

Whistling may not come easy to many people as it does to professional whistlers who do it for a living, just like world champion pro whistler, Sean Lomax from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Sean quit his job to work as a professional whistler full-time back in 2005 and hasn't looked back.

Lomax, a Navy veteran and former Entertainer of the Year award recipient, has an incredible four-octave whistling range and emotion-evoking melodic skills, which he's used in performing musical classics such as Beethoven's Fifth Symphony and Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. His talent has also been his ticket to working as a pro whistler in stage productions and over 1,000 shows traveling all around the world with Cirque du Soleil Corteo, as circus ringmaster.

He's also won several musical whistling competitions and is a 3-time International Grand Champion Whistler. A video shows a clip of Lomax performing a beautiful whistling rendition of Ave Maria with accompanying orchestra music.

Lomax offers the following advice for becoming a pro whistler:

Lip balm, eat a peach, and practice, practice, practice.

His whistling performances cover several genres of music, including rock, jazz, ragtime, classical, opera, and gospel. The World Class Speakers and Entertainers website labels him a "virtuoso whistler" with a mouth that is an instrument in itself.

