Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neck

She said the dog attacked her and drug her around the home for several minutes and she thought that she was going to die.

It is important to note that pit bulls are not the only breed of dog that injures and attacks with deadly force, however, they have done it the most. Over a 15-year period from 2005 to 2019 , canines killed 521 Americans. Two dog breeds contributed to 76% (397) of the fatalities, namely pit bulls (346) and rottweilers (51). The remaining 24% of fatal dog maulings are attributed to 35 other dog breeds (see chart here).

Statistics show that pit bulls make up only 6% of the canine population in the U.S. but are responsible for over 65% of fatal dog attacks, and often these attacks are perpetrated by a family dog. It is common in these instances for the victim's family to state that they don't know what caused the dog to attack or kill.

This is the case for 41-year-old Tya Lucas, a woman from Lewisville, Texas, who said she previously slept with her beloved pit bull before it brutally attacked her after it attacked a friend who was visiting. The nearly 100-pound dog, Hercules, suddenly jumped up and attacked her friend by sinking its teeth into the back of his neck, drawing blood.

When Tya saw this, she went to intervene and got the dog off of her friend and somehow pushed the dog into the bathroom where it proceeded to violently attack her instead. The attack went on for several minutes until her daughter (Tana) and son-in-law came home.

Here is how Tya describes the incident:

He must have smelled [Peter’s] blood all over me and started attacking me. I don’t remember a lot of it. I remember looking down and my flesh being torn off my arm . . . I don’t remember the feeling of it, I remember screaming, ‘Hercules, it’s me.’

[Tana] saw the dog was trying to kill me. She reached out her hand to me and I tried to grab it but I missed her by inches . . . It grabbed onto my leg and dragged me further away. Her husband walked in and he beat the dog off of me. I don’t remember that part. I don’t know if I was passing out.

I don’t know how many times he bit me. I think it went on for about five minutes. I thought I was going to die. I fought somehow to stay alive . . . A good two-thirds of my arm was torn off. He ate my entire bicep.

The son-in-law wrestled the dog away from Tya while her daughter frantically called 911. When the police arrived, they began life-saving measures to try and stop Tya's bleeding by placing a tourniquet on her badly injured arm. Doctors later told Tya that if that had not been done, she would have bled to death before the ambulance arrived.

Tya says this about her arm:

My arm bends a couple of inches but it’s stiff. My hand is really swollen, my wrist doesn’t move, there’s 15 inches of nerves damaged, my nerves and tendons were crushed.

For each inch that was damaged, it takes a month to come back. My wrist hangs there, I don’t have much use of my hand. I had staples in my leg and under my foot. I’m in constant pain.

Here she is on TikTok giving an update:

A news article shows pics of the scene at her home in the aftermath of the attack as well as some of her injuries, which included damage to her leg and foot as well as her right arm. Tya's hospital stay was 19 days so that she could undergo five operations and hundreds of stitches. She then had a sixth operation for cosmetic and functional purposes where surgeons took muscle from her back to attach it to her arm where her bicep was missing.

Hercules was surrendered to the police and was put down shortly after. Tya says that she is now terrified of dogs.

