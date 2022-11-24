Paramedic responds to car crash scene, unknowingly treats her own daughter who was unrecognizable due to her injuries

The girl was so badly injured that her own mother did not recognize her.

Hearts go out to a woman, both a paramedic and a mother, who responded to the scene of a horrific car crash on an icy road at night. When she got there, she found two teenage girls had wrecked and one was obviously fatally injured. Little did she know that girl was her own daughter because the girl was unrecognizable due to the extent and severity of her injuries.

The paramedic is Jayme Erickson and she worked almost 30 minutes to free the girl from the car. She then stayed with the teen until she was airlifted to a hospital, thinking about how her family is about to lose a daughter, not knowing at the time that family was hers.

And she didn't find out until she arrived home that night after her shift and the police were at her home to tell her what had happened. Her daughter's name is Montana and her injuries were irreparable, so they took her off life support. Erickson explains how it all unfolded and tells the world about her daughter in a Facebook post, starting out stating:

It is with a heavy heart and profound, unimaginable sadness that I must write this to inform my friends and family of the sudden and horrific loss of my daughter, Montana. We are overwhelmed with grief and absolutely gutted. The pain I am feeling is like no pain I have ever felt, it is indescribable.

She also gives an account of the ordeal in a video on CNN. Prayers and condolences to Jayme Erickson and her family.

