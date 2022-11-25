Viral TikTok video shows Home Depot customer hysterical after her dog's neck is seen bleeding by attack from another dog

Home Depot is a pet-friendly store but it requires that pets must be on leashes.

Photo by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from veterinary, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Larger dogs attacking and seriously or fatally injuring smaller dogs is a common occurrence, according to a veterinary emergency clinic. And often it is difficult for people to break up a dog fight, particularly when a large dog has locked its teeth into the neck of a smaller dog.

This was the scene at a Home Depot, captured on a viral TikTok video. The video comes in after the start of the scuffle and shows a woman on the floor screaming hysterically while she tries to free her little dog from the jaws of a larger dog with the help of other people. The larger dog's owner is heard saying that she was so sorry.

Another woman is with the lady and picks up the dog and yells "Oh my God!" when she looks and sees that the dog's neck is bleeding through its white fur. Other people are seen trying to calm the woman who is still on the floor with her hands covering her face screaming "Oh my God! Oh my God!" One man is heard asking the woman to get up as he tries to help her up, telling her that she needs to get up so that she can help her dog.

She finally gets up off the floor and she and the other woman go into emergency mode saying they have to take her (referring to the rush to get their dog to the hospital quickly). The woman is seen pointing in the direction of the woman with the larger dog telling people to get the dog's name and get the owner, as they move to exit the store with the woman still screaming as they leave.

Here is the video. It's extremely dramatic.

So, this surely will be a topic of conversation at Home Depot's next board meeting. And it will no doubt raise the question of whether animals should be brought into the store in the first place. It is worth noting that it doesn't appear that the smaller dog was on a leash unless they took it off and it's not seen in the video.

What are your thoughts on this incident?

