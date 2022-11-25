Viral TikTok video shows Home Depot customer hysterical after her dog's neck is seen bleeding by attack from another dog

Amarie M.

Home Depot is a pet-friendly store but it requires that pets must be on leashes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6LbG_0jLqowrZ00
Photo byPublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from veterinary, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Larger dogs attacking and seriously or fatally injuring smaller dogs is a common occurrence, according to a veterinary emergency clinic. And often it is difficult for people to break up a dog fight, particularly when a large dog has locked its teeth into the neck of a smaller dog.

This was the scene at a Home Depot, captured on a viral TikTok video. The video comes in after the start of the scuffle and shows a woman on the floor screaming hysterically while she tries to free her little dog from the jaws of a larger dog with the help of other people. The larger dog's owner is heard saying that she was so sorry.

Another woman is with the lady and picks up the dog and yells "Oh my God!" when she looks and sees that the dog's neck is bleeding through its white fur. Other people are seen trying to calm the woman who is still on the floor with her hands covering her face screaming "Oh my God! Oh my God!" One man is heard asking the woman to get up as he tries to help her up, telling her that she needs to get up so that she can help her dog.

She finally gets up off the floor and she and the other woman go into emergency mode saying they have to take her (referring to the rush to get their dog to the hospital quickly). The woman is seen pointing in the direction of the woman with the larger dog telling people to get the dog's name and get the owner, as they move to exit the store with the woman still screaming as they leave.

Here is the video. It's extremely dramatic.

So, this surely will be a topic of conversation at Home Depot's next board meeting. And it will no doubt raise the question of whether animals should be brought into the store in the first place. It is worth noting that it doesn't appear that the smaller dog was on a leash unless they took it off and it's not seen in the video.

-----------------------------------

What are your thoughts on this incident?

-----------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pets# animals# home depot# shopping# accidents

Comments / 237

Published by

Stories about news in Kentucky and beyond, social media, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
4979 followers

More from Amarie M.

Fort Smith, AR

Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increase

Many Arkansas educators will be pleased to know that the Fort Smith Public School (FSPS) district approved bonuses to be awarded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, for the 2022-23 school year. The relief fund is one of three economic stimulus bills passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021 (source).

Read full story

Woman losses 145 pounds after having to exit an amusement park ride because the safety bar didn't fit over her stomach

Her motivation came from a trip to Six Flags. **This article is based on information sourced from news magazine and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. According to Insider, Nancy Olguin lost 145 pounds and went from a size 3X and 312 pounds down to a size 12 and 180 pounds. She attributes her weight loss to changing her lifestyle and eating habits.

Read full story
2 comments

Man suffers critical injuries consistent with being in a car crash from tripping over his kitten down a flight of stairs

The man took a nasty tumble when his hairless cat grabbed onto his leg and caused him to fall when he tried to go down the stairs. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
8 comments
Louisville, KY

Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationally

**This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Walgreens has slated a number of stores to be permanently closed nationally, and Louisville, Kentucky is no exception, as four locations have closed in the city as of November 2022, which are:

Read full story
64 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique gift

It's also known as "musical whistling" and pro whistlers can earn about $70,000 on average with top whistlers making as much as $138,000 per year, according to Simply Hired.

Read full story
3 comments
Lewisville, TX

Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neck

She said the dog attacked her and drug her around the home for several minutes and she thought that she was going to die. **This article is based on information sourced from news, dog, and legal websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
553 comments

Paramedic responds to car crash scene, unknowingly treats her own daughter who was unrecognizable due to her injuries

The girl was so badly injured that her own mother did not recognize her. **This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
6 comments

Medical and psychological research offers an in-depth look into gaslighting and the gaslighter mentality

Psychologists explain how to deal with gaslighting and raise your self-esteem in the process. **This article is based on information sourced from psychological, medical, and scientific websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Your new lover’s true colors will show about three months into the relationship

It is wise not to let your guard down too soon. **This article is based on opinion, personal experience, and information sourced from a medical website, which is cited in the story**

Read full story
4 comments

Woman puts co-worker's sweater in dumpster because she claims it was making the office smelly

She tried giving the co-worker hints about his sweater but he didn't receive what she was saying. Photo byChad Madden on Unsplash on Unsplash on UnsplashonUnsplash. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
56 comments

Louisville-based American Printing House for the Blind receives TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 award

**This article is based on information sourced from educational, APH, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**. American Printing House for the Blind (APH), a global leader in innovative blind and visually impaired product design, has been recognized by TIME for its invention of a new Wi-Fi-enabled assistive device to benefit the vision-impaired. It's called "Polly", named after Polly Thomson, companion and interpreter for Helen Keller. and it won a spot on TIME's list of best inventions in the accessibility category.

Read full story

Female Jack Sparrow impersonator married a 300-year-old ghost in a private ceremony

She later divorced the ghost through exorcism because she said he tried to kill her. **This article is based on information sourced from scientific, psychology, government, and educational websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
2 comments

Scientific evidence explains why some people look older than their age and others look younger than they really are

**This article is based on information sourced from scientific, psychology, government, and educational websites, which are cited throughout the story**. This is the answer to the question of why some people look younger than their age and others look older than they really are. How so? Aging is, by its simplest description, a biological process, and it happens with anything living whether that be a piece of fruit, a flower, an animal, or a person.

Read full story
141 comments

Research reveals aging is not the only risk factor for weight gain

One reason could be chronic dehydration. **Information in this article was sourced from scientific, medical, and news media websites, which are cited throughout the story**. If you are, or are approaching, middle age and notice that you’ve been putting on extra weight for years, then you probably think it’s just because you’re getting older and have a slower metabolism. However, although the aging process does indeed contribute to a slower metabolism for both women and men after age 40, it’s not as steep of a decline as you may think.

Read full story

Woman serves meat to daughter's vegan friend because she thinks the child is malnourished

The woman secretly feeds the child meaty meals during sleepovers. **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
150 comments
Washington State

Washington mom gets stuck on slide in front of son, decides it's time to lose weight

She was trying to help the boy get over his anxiety about the slide. **Information in this article was sourced from blog, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
21 comments

Allen's candy company now offering vegan-friendly jelly beans

This is welcome news to plant-based diet practitioners who love the popular candy favorite because, for the first time, they can enjoy Allen's brand jelly beans without having to go against their vegan diet restrictions.

Read full story

Chinese model criticized for having eyes that are “too slanted”

**Information in this article was sourced from social media and accredited news websites, which are cited throughout the story**. The controversy over model, Cai Niangniang, having eyes that were being portrayed in an advertisement as “too slanted” stems from accusations about the modeling industry, company brands, and ad companies perpetuating stereotypes about the way Chinese people look.

Read full story

Man paraglides while sitting on couch without a safety strap in viral video

He called himself the "Flying Couch Potato." **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy