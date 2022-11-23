Medical and psychological research offers an in-depth look into gaslighting and the gaslighter mentality

Amarie M.

Psychologists explain how to deal with gaslighting and raise your self-esteem in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4f6t_0jLfE9d400
Photo byImage by Comfreak from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from psychological, medical, and scientific websites, which are cited throughout the story**

According to Psychology Today, gaslighters often use certain tactics to control and gain power over people, including

projecting their flaws onto others and deflecting when confronted by others.

Based on clinical psychologists' reports, they treat patients who are victims of gaslighting often.

What is gaslighting exactly?

Gaslighting falls into the category of psychological abuse. It is a form of manipulation that serves the purpose of making someone doubt the validity of their thoughts, feelings, perception of reality, memories, or even their sanity.

It’s gaslighting when, for example:

  • Somebody told you something that you know for a fact was said but they deny ever having said it and accuse you of only hearing what you wanted to hear or they say that you’re making it up.
  • Someone trivializes your feelings when you try to communicate that something they’ve done has hurt you, and then say you just want an excuse to feel sorry for yourself or that you’re trying to get sympathy, being overly sensitive, or making a big deal out of nothing.
  • You’re accused of having a bad memory when recalling an event (that you are remembering just fine) and told it must be because of your age, or because you must be “losing it”, lying, or some other made-up reason.
  • Somebody pretends not to remember details of a particular event and says things like, “That never happened,” “You must be going crazy,” “You can’t remember details very well,” or “You're trying to set me up”.
  • The subject gets changed when you try to point out truths or attempt to have a discussion about something important and you’re accused of just trying to start something.
  • Someone who’s the one who starts arguments but accuses you of being somebody who loves to argue, and denies it when you point out it’s exactly what they always do.
  • Somebody tells you to do something for them but when you do it, the person yells at you for doing it and says they never told you to do it, telling you that you just don’t listen.

Don’t you just hate when people do stuff like this? And these are just a few examples of gaslighting, which can be a wide range of scenarios in any type of relationship dynamic.

Gaslighting by type of relationship

Gaslighting can often be just an annoyance or it can be quite harmful to someone. People can experience gaslighting from their parents, children, siblings, supervisors, teachers, intimate partners, or anyone.

Intimate partner relationships

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdyu8_0jLfE9d400
Photo byЛечение Наркомании from Pixabay

The American Sociological Review states that

Gaslighting should be understood as rooted in social inequalities, including gender, and executed in power-laden intimate relationships.

In this context, it is noted that gaslighting is the consequence of perpetrators using stereotypes or institutional inequalities against their gaslighting victims to distort their realities for the purpose of manipulating, controlling, and isolating them.

For example, a gaslighter may use a negative stereotype about a person’s age by saying the person will come across as old and helpless by asking others to drive them places. Or another example is the gaslighter using a negative gender stereotype to tell a woman that people will think she’s irrational for seeking help for abuse.

Parent-child relationships

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnFyu_0jLfE9d400
Photo byUlrike Mai from Pixabay

Gaslighting parents can damage a child’s emotional well-being by imposing abusive mind manipulation techniques or shaming them through gaslighting.

For example, a parent can gaslight a child by belittling the child’s feelings and telling the child to stop acting like a baby or stop being a punk and just toughen up. Telling a young boy that he’s just like his no-good daddy and will never amount to anything, is gaslighting. This can lead to other emotional or mental issues for the child.

Another example of how someone can gaslight a child is by telling a young girl she’s big for her age, too tall, or has big feet. These types of comments can undermine her self-esteem and lead to a host of psychological problems throughout her life.

Physician-patient relationships

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1cQb_0jLfE9d400
Photo byKarolina Grabowska

Have you ever felt like a doctor was dismissing you or your symptoms or trivializing your health concerns? This may be due to medical gaslighting. This often happens to women in particular. For example, a study published in the Journal of Women’s Health reports on instances of disparities in how doctors interpret symptoms of heart disease based on gender.

The study found that middle-aged women are twice as likely as middle-aged men to have their doctors attribute serious conditions such as coronary heart disease symptoms to something all in their heads as well as other mental health conditions.

Company-employee relationships

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333X3i_0jLfE9d400
Photo byFree-Photos from Pixabay

Gaslighting at work is what’s called institutional gaslighting, which is basically a form of a company betraying its employees. An organization or company can engage in institutional gaslighting, for example, by lying to employees or hiding important information about their rights. Or making whistle-blowers out to be incompetent for standing up for employee rights.

How gaslighting can affect you

People who are victims of gaslighting may fall into depression or suffer from anxiety as well as experience psychological trauma, especially when the gaslighting is just one of the ills of a larger abuse problem in their lives. You may be a victim of gaslighting at times and not even realize it is an abusive situation.

Or you may realize that something going on is just not right but are hesitant or intimidated about questioning how you feel because the abuser is someone in a position of authority over you. Here are some signs and symptoms to look out for while wondering if you’re experiencing gaslighting, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

You may:

  • constantly feel confused and second-guess yourself
  • find making simple decisions difficult
  • frequently ask yourself if you’re being too sensitive
  • withdraw or stop socializing
  • find that you’re always apologizing to the abusive person
  • defend the abusive person and the behavior
  • lie to family and friends so that you don’t have to make excuses
  • having feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness, or incompetence

If any of this is familiar to you, then you could be a victim of gaslighting.

What causes gaslighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WM4u_0jLfE9d400
Photo byHarut Movsisyan from Pixabay

One reason someone becomes a gaslighter in the first place is control, according to medical studies. Gaslighters are what they are because they want to exert control over someone else.

  • Sometimes this is just to boost the ego, and the person may not be an abuser.
  • And sometimes, the gaslighter may not be consciously aware that this is what they are doing. They just know that they get some sort of satisfaction or personal payoff when they do it.
  • Other times it’s because someone is an abusive person.

In the case of abuse, gaslighters can suffer from personality disorders, such as being narcissistic, which can include such personality traits as:

  • Constantly needing to be admired or wanting constant attention
  • Believing that they are superior to others or that they should get special treatment
  • Having no empathy or sympathy

7 tips on how to deal with gaslighting

  1. Keep calm. Remove yourself from the immediate situation and give yourself time to calm down. Or pause and breathe before responding or taking any action, if it’s not feasible to get away for the moment physically. Keeping calm will help with your focus and render you less likely to fall into the trap of having your confidence swayed from the truth.
  2. Cover yourself. If you can, collect evidence such as screenshots of emails and texts, take photos, jot down dates and times, or record conversations.
  3. Call it out. If you’re comfortable with the person doing the gaslighting, then speak up and just call it for what it is. Tell them that they’re gaslighting you. They may not even know what that means and ask you. Many times, if someone is made aware of this behavior and knows there’s an actual name for it, they may try to change. If the person is abusive though, probably not.
  4. Keep your confidence. Try not to question yourself. This is what the gaslighter wants, for you to doubt your perception of reality. And sometimes, it might be really something wrong with the gaslighter.
  5. Maintain a support system. Gaslighters may sometimes push you into isolation. If you start feeling like withdrawing from others, then be sure to reach out more to people who can confirm your worth and your reality. Spend time with family and friends.
  6. Work on your self-esteem. Remember to tell yourself that you are grounded and focused. Keep a journal of your own positive experiences and make yourself an awesome list and take note of all the reasons you are great and acknowledge your own worth.
  7. Seek professional help if necessary. Some victims of gaslighting are so deeply affected that it may be difficult for them to move into a space of peace and calm and may be dealing with depression because of it. A good therapist can help and support you.

Gaslighting vs. Disagreements

It’s important to note that gaslighting is not the same as just having disagreements, arguments, debates, or misunderstandings in relationships or interactions with others. Not all conflict is due to gaslighting.

Gaslighting is specifically when one person doesn’t listen to or respect the other person’s feelings or perspective and attempts to undermine the person’s perception or cause them to feel inadequate, pushing the person’s reality off balance. The most important thing to remember is that you’re not crazy, and don’t let anyone make you think so they can feel better by gaslighting you.

