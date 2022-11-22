Opinion: Your new lover’s true colors will show about three months into the relationship

Amarie M.

It is wise not to let your guard down too soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDxfS_0jKBDC9G00
Photo bySarah Richter from Pixabay

**This article is based on opinion, personal experience, and information sourced from a medical website, which is cited in the story**

Haven’t we all made the mistake of jumping madly into love, whole-body, feet first, all the way up to the head, leaping before looking and throwing anything that even remotely seemed like caution to the wind? I’d be willing to bet this is true.

But, if it hasn’t happened to you, then count yourself fortunate because it’s no fun when you do it and get wrecked. It’s happened to me more than once, unfortunately. Why is that, you ask? I’ll tell you why.

It’s because I didn’t give the guys I’ve been in relationships with enough time to reveal their true selves before I gave my whole self away, just like an unsuspecting fish swallowing the whole hook, line, and sinker and being ripped out of the water without mercy and devoured by a pack of hyenas.

That’s why. Sure! They put their best foot forward when they first meet you. But just give it a little time, and true to form, their true colors will come shining through.

Now, to be fair, this doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing. I’m sure some people’s true colors are beautiful, just like what Cyndi Lauper sang about. But it’s just always a good idea to wait and see before you give somebody your all.

Because probably more times than not, the wonderfully magical stuff about them that they show you at first is not what you get later, and it usually takes about three months to start getting the real deal.

In his book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, Steve Harvey advises women to have a 90-day rule by which she holds back and doesn’t have sex with a man (among other things) for at least the first three months of dating. Then, if he’s still there and hasn’t gotten mad about it and is still being a good person towards her, then she can count that as a step in the right direction on whether he’s a potential keeper or not.

And that can go for men as well. Men, hold back on throwing in all your chips for a woman for about three months. See what happens. Same-sex partners? Same thing. Don’t go all-in for 90 days. Watch what happens. Hopefully, the outcome will come out the way you hope it will.

Why do people not show their true colors starting from the beginning of a new relationship, anyway? This is a good question. The answer to which can be as varied as there are people. But, Love and Relationship Coach, Jennifer Spaulding says:

When you first meet someone, you’re usually not your complete, full self with that person. You stay on your best behavior and may also avoid being vulnerable.

This is why it’s a good idea not to move so fast and take things slowly. Then you’ll have time to see who a person truly is by seeing their true colors — both good and bad. But at least, you won’t have the wool pulled over your eyes in the process. You’ll be able to see more clearly and make decisions accordingly.

-------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# trouble relationship# marriage# dating# lifestyle

Comments / 4

Published by

Stories about news in Kentucky and beyond, social media, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
4979 followers

More from Amarie M.

Fort Smith, AR

Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increase

Many Arkansas educators will be pleased to know that the Fort Smith Public School (FSPS) district approved bonuses to be awarded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, for the 2022-23 school year. The relief fund is one of three economic stimulus bills passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021 (source).

Read full story

Woman losses 145 pounds after having to exit an amusement park ride because the safety bar didn't fit over her stomach

Her motivation came from a trip to Six Flags. **This article is based on information sourced from news magazine and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. According to Insider, Nancy Olguin lost 145 pounds and went from a size 3X and 312 pounds down to a size 12 and 180 pounds. She attributes her weight loss to changing her lifestyle and eating habits.

Read full story
3 comments

Man suffers critical injuries consistent with being in a car crash from tripping over his kitten down a flight of stairs

The man took a nasty tumble when his hairless cat grabbed onto his leg and caused him to fall when he tried to go down the stairs. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
10 comments
Louisville, KY

Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationally

**This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Walgreens has slated a number of stores to be permanently closed nationally, and Louisville, Kentucky is no exception, as four locations have closed in the city as of November 2022, which are:

Read full story
64 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique gift

It's also known as "musical whistling" and pro whistlers can earn about $70,000 on average with top whistlers making as much as $138,000 per year, according to Simply Hired.

Read full story
3 comments
Lewisville, TX

Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neck

She said the dog attacked her and drug her around the home for several minutes and she thought that she was going to die. **This article is based on information sourced from news, dog, and legal websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
564 comments

Paramedic responds to car crash scene, unknowingly treats her own daughter who was unrecognizable due to her injuries

The girl was so badly injured that her own mother did not recognize her. **This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
6 comments

Viral TikTok video shows Home Depot customer hysterical after her dog's neck is seen bleeding by attack from another dog

Home Depot is a pet-friendly store but it requires that pets must be on leashes. **This article is based on information sourced from veterinary, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
238 comments

Medical and psychological research offers an in-depth look into gaslighting and the gaslighter mentality

Psychologists explain how to deal with gaslighting and raise your self-esteem in the process. **This article is based on information sourced from psychological, medical, and scientific websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
3 comments

Woman puts co-worker's sweater in dumpster because she claims it was making the office smelly

She tried giving the co-worker hints about his sweater but he didn't receive what she was saying. Photo byChad Madden on Unsplash on Unsplash on UnsplashonUnsplash. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
56 comments

Louisville-based American Printing House for the Blind receives TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 award

**This article is based on information sourced from educational, APH, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**. American Printing House for the Blind (APH), a global leader in innovative blind and visually impaired product design, has been recognized by TIME for its invention of a new Wi-Fi-enabled assistive device to benefit the vision-impaired. It's called "Polly", named after Polly Thomson, companion and interpreter for Helen Keller. and it won a spot on TIME's list of best inventions in the accessibility category.

Read full story

Female Jack Sparrow impersonator married a 300-year-old ghost in a private ceremony

She later divorced the ghost through exorcism because she said he tried to kill her. **This article is based on information sourced from scientific, psychology, government, and educational websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
2 comments

Scientific evidence explains why some people look older than their age and others look younger than they really are

**This article is based on information sourced from scientific, psychology, government, and educational websites, which are cited throughout the story**. This is the answer to the question of why some people look younger than their age and others look older than they really are. How so? Aging is, by its simplest description, a biological process, and it happens with anything living whether that be a piece of fruit, a flower, an animal, or a person.

Read full story
141 comments

Research reveals aging is not the only risk factor for weight gain

One reason could be chronic dehydration. **Information in this article was sourced from scientific, medical, and news media websites, which are cited throughout the story**. If you are, or are approaching, middle age and notice that you’ve been putting on extra weight for years, then you probably think it’s just because you’re getting older and have a slower metabolism. However, although the aging process does indeed contribute to a slower metabolism for both women and men after age 40, it’s not as steep of a decline as you may think.

Read full story

Woman serves meat to daughter's vegan friend because she thinks the child is malnourished

The woman secretly feeds the child meaty meals during sleepovers. **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
150 comments
Washington State

Washington mom gets stuck on slide in front of son, decides it's time to lose weight

She was trying to help the boy get over his anxiety about the slide. **Information in this article was sourced from blog, social media, and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
21 comments

Allen's candy company now offering vegan-friendly jelly beans

This is welcome news to plant-based diet practitioners who love the popular candy favorite because, for the first time, they can enjoy Allen's brand jelly beans without having to go against their vegan diet restrictions.

Read full story

Chinese model criticized for having eyes that are “too slanted”

**Information in this article was sourced from social media and accredited news websites, which are cited throughout the story**. The controversy over model, Cai Niangniang, having eyes that were being portrayed in an advertisement as “too slanted” stems from accusations about the modeling industry, company brands, and ad companies perpetuating stereotypes about the way Chinese people look.

Read full story

Man paraglides while sitting on couch without a safety strap in viral video

He called himself the "Flying Couch Potato." **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy