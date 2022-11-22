Opinion: Your new lover’s true colors will show about three months into the relationship

It is wise not to let your guard down too soon.

Haven’t we all made the mistake of jumping madly into love, whole-body, feet first, all the way up to the head, leaping before looking and throwing anything that even remotely seemed like caution to the wind? I’d be willing to bet this is true.

But, if it hasn’t happened to you, then count yourself fortunate because it’s no fun when you do it and get wrecked. It’s happened to me more than once, unfortunately. Why is that, you ask? I’ll tell you why.

It’s because I didn’t give the guys I’ve been in relationships with enough time to reveal their true selves before I gave my whole self away, just like an unsuspecting fish swallowing the whole hook, line, and sinker and being ripped out of the water without mercy and devoured by a pack of hyenas.

That’s why. Sure! They put their best foot forward when they first meet you. But just give it a little time, and true to form, their true colors will come shining through.

Now, to be fair, this doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing. I’m sure some people’s true colors are beautiful, just like what Cyndi Lauper sang about. But it’s just always a good idea to wait and see before you give somebody your all.

Because probably more times than not, the wonderfully magical stuff about them that they show you at first is not what you get later, and it usually takes about three months to start getting the real deal.

In his book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, Steve Harvey advises women to have a 90-day rule by which she holds back and doesn’t have sex with a man (among other things) for at least the first three months of dating. Then, if he’s still there and hasn’t gotten mad about it and is still being a good person towards her, then she can count that as a step in the right direction on whether he’s a potential keeper or not.

And that can go for men as well. Men, hold back on throwing in all your chips for a woman for about three months. See what happens. Same-sex partners? Same thing. Don’t go all-in for 90 days. Watch what happens. Hopefully, the outcome will come out the way you hope it will.

Why do people not show their true colors starting from the beginning of a new relationship, anyway? This is a good question. The answer to which can be as varied as there are people. But, Love and Relationship Coach, Jennifer Spaulding says:

When you first meet someone, you’re usually not your complete, full self with that person. You stay on your best behavior and may also avoid being vulnerable.

This is why it’s a good idea not to move so fast and take things slowly. Then you’ll have time to see who a person truly is by seeing their true colors — both good and bad. But at least, you won’t have the wool pulled over your eyes in the process. You’ll be able to see more clearly and make decisions accordingly.

