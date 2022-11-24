Woman puts co-worker's sweater in dumpster because she claims it was making the office smelly

She tried giving the co-worker hints about his sweater but he didn't receive what she was saying.

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**

Sometimes offices and other shared workspaces can have people in them who may not be as hygienically sensitive to others as they should be. And this can pose a problem for the people that work with them.

An OfficeTeam Staffing survey reveals that 57% of people surveyed noted co-workers' stinky food was the most offensive smell in the workplace. This was followed by 52% saying other people's overbearing body fragrance was bad, and 39% said that a strong scent at a co-worker's desk was the worst.

The latter was the case for a woman in a Reddit post who says that her co-worker wore the same sweater to work every day and that it smelled bad. She says that he never took the sweater home and said it began to stink over the past month.

She also said that she tried to give hints, such as asking him if he smelled anything musty. But she says that he denied it. So, this is what she flat-out said to him one day:

Hey that sweater is starting to give off a stench, could you take it home and wash it?

But he said this before walking away from her:

Nah that's not my sweater.

He denied that it was his sweater that was stinking, implying that it must be something else smelling bad and not his sweater. So, this is what she admits:

After he left one night I went to his desk and smelled the sweater and confirmed that nasty stank and it was so putrid up close (I have no idea how he lives like this).

So I took the sweater on my way out and threw it in a dumpster out back.

The next day he was looking around for it and asking everyone if they had seen it. I just shrugged and said "Nah haven't seen it today" (which was technically not a lie)

I feel kinda bad but I can't live like that. We work in a 7 person office with no HR and our boss is not effective at dealing with issues do I felt like this was my only option.

The poster mentions that she brought the issue up to the manager who told her to compromise and allow the co-worker to wear the sweater in the office only three days a week. But she points this out as one of the reasons why their boss is no help.

She then goes on to address some of the comments, saying that one suggested that she could have just sprayed some air freshener but she said that would just combine with the stench and make a new bad smell.

Another commenter suggested that she take the sweater home and wash it for him. To which she sarcastically asked if anyone else had any laundry that needed to be done so that she could take it home and do it all at once.

And another commenter made a more serious suggestion that she could be brought up on legal charges for taking it upon herself to throw away someone else's property. But she says that she doesn't think so because it's just a sweater and joked about having the "Honorable Judge Cardigan" reduce her sentence if she would do laundry for people while in prison.

What do you think about this situation? Was she right or wrong?

Would you have thrown the sweater away or done something else?

What do you think about the guy not acknowledging her complaints about his sweater?

