Louisville-based American Printing House for the Blind receives TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 award

American Printing House for the Blind (APH), a global leader in innovative blind and visually impaired product design, has been recognized by TIME for its invention of a new Wi-Fi-enabled assistive device to benefit the vision-impaired. It's called "Polly", named after Polly Thomson, companion and interpreter for Helen Keller. and it won a spot on TIME's list of best inventions in the accessibility category.

APH and Thinkerbell Labs collaborated on developing the product, which is purposed to assist users with braille concepts, including both input and output components. Polly allows students to learn and practice braille gaming style with its electronic game-like construct.

Students can use Polly in any environment and it is equipped with a headphone jack and speaker that gives auditory instructions. Features include learning letters, braille contractions, and phonics as well as keyboard typing practice and electronic slate writing while playing games. Polly will give students the opportunity to receive immediate positive feedback while learning or practicing braille.

With Polly, teachers can create customized lessons for students through the online portal, Helios (standard with purchase), or the device can be used as a stand-alone. Thinkerbell Labs took to Twitter to praise the device.

According to the APH website, Polly's offerings include United States English localization, uncontracted/contracted braille content, and Jack Hartman alphabet songs. Polly will be available in 2023, so the site also has a waiting list form to fill out for those who are interested.

