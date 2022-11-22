Female Jack Sparrow impersonator married a 300-year-old ghost in a private ceremony

She later divorced the ghost through exorcism because she said he tried to kill her.

Amanda Teague of Ireland was 45 years old when she married what she claims was the 300-year-old ghost of a Haitian pirate named Jack who was supposedly hanged for piracy in the 1700s. What’s curious is that she is an impersonator of Jack Sparrow from the movie, Pirates of the Caribbean. So, it’s probably safe to assume that this was likely why her ghost-husband’s name was Jack as well.

The relationship

Amanda claims she was visited by the ghost of a man from Haiti in 2014 and it revealed to her that his name was Jack. She says she became aware of Jack while lying in her bed and their relationship began when she sensed his presence. After several months, Amanda said she and Jack fell in love. She even claims to have had an intimate relationship with the ghost, which is why she wanted to get married and Jack agreed.

Here's what she said :

Growing up in Ireland in my era, you were taught that if a man bedded you, he should wed you,” she said. “I knew from my research that spiritual marriage was a thing, so it was more me that wanted to get married than him — he would have been happy like most men with just sex.

The marriage

On the day of the wedding, Amanda wore a white lace gown with a veil. Marrying a deceased person is not legal in the UK or Ireland. But, so that the marriage would be legal, Amanda and Jack’s wedding took place in a private ceremony on a boat in the Atlantic Ocean off the international waters surrounding Ireland.

The marriage ceremony was performed by a spirit medium who could attest to Jack saying “I do”. This made the marriage official on paper and Amanda’s ring was placed on a lit candle that symbolized Jack. She even had a reception with a cake , which she cut with a large butcher knife in front of a picture of Jack Sparrow and a pirate's flag.

The divorce

Amanda says that her ghost-husband entered and possessed her body and she began having health issues about two weeks after the marriage, which she says is a symptom of spirit possession. She also said that the spirit of her dead dog didn’t like Jack, which took a toll on their marriage.

And she claims that her health problems got severely worse after she continued “intimacy” with Jack, which landed her in the hospital for a week with a sepsis diagnosis from which she nearly died.

Amanda then decided to divorce the spirit of the dead pirate to save her own life, but she said this made Jack angry and he threatened to kill her if she divorced him because she said he did not accept his death and wanted to live again through her body.

The exorcism

Terrified, she knew she needed an exorcism to divorce Jack , so she underwent an exorcism and says her health problems began to resolve. She is convinced that had she not gone through with the exorcism, she would be dead. She said that Jack turned into an ‘energy vampire’ and was draining her.

Amanda telling her story on television

Discussion

Some may believe Amanda's story and some may not. However, evidence of spirit possession, exorcisms, spiritual mediums, etc. has been well documented. And many people believe that it is indeed possible that a person can become possessed by a spirits, especially if the person actively evokes these spirits and invites them in as Amanda did.

Amanda said that she had been worried that people would think that she was ‘mad’ or crazy for her beliefs . But, she compared her belief that she could marry the spirit of a dead man to people believing in tarot card readings or in an unseen god.

Amanda says she feels proud of herself for taking on the experience, but has mixed feelings about it. She learned a lot and she said this:

“I hope by me coming out, it will encourage others to not feel alone or afraid,” she explained. “It’s not all like the entities in other horror films, there are loving caring spirits out there, too, you just need to know what you’re doing.”

Indeed, dabbling with the occult and calling up spirits of the dead can be dangerous, according to the Bible which speaks very clearly against it. The Bible does not say that it is impossible to contact the dead, but rather it says not to do it, which implies that it is possible.

You may have personally encountered the paranormal, know someone who claims to have experienced it, or have heard about it numerous times. The bottom line could be a very thin one that may be the difference between life and death and whatever may be in the middle.

