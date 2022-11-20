Woman serves meat to daughter's vegan friend because she thinks the child is malnourished

The woman secretly feeds the child meaty meals during sleepovers.

In a world of choices, different people make different decisions that concern their preferred lifestyles, including their diet and the foods they choose to bring their children up on. And veganism is a popular dietary and lifestyle choice across the globe.

In the U.S. alone, the number of vegans increased 30-fold over 15 years from 290,000 in 2004 to nearly 10 million in 2019, according to an Ipsos Retail Performance study. This is a statistically significant difference that shows the impact that veganism has on a large portion of the population. And, no doubt, people who have chosen veganism for their families are committed to following that path.

A popular Reddit post is by one non-vegan mom who evidently looked past this by choosing not to offer vegan-friendly food choices to her daughter's friend when she has her over for sleepovers. She writes that the girls are both 12 years old and explains that the friend's family is strictly vegan and doesn't even allow the child to have milk.

She goes on to say that the girl is bright and her parents are nice but a little neurotic. She also mentions that the girl is noticeably paler and smaller than her daughter and that she thinks it's because of her family's diet choices.

Here is what she has to say:

So whenever she is over I always make a big meaty meal for them. Last weekend I made some cheeseburgers and steak for them on the grill with a big glass of milk. M absolutely loves it and always politely asks for more (which I happily provide). For snacks I give them some of my venison jerky. For breakfast I typically make a big plate of scrambled eggs and bacon again with a big glass of milk. Despite her size M always wolfs down whatever I make. And I have to say everytime she leaves it looks like she has a healthy glow to her.

She then goes on to say that she thinks the little girl doesn't tell her parents the truth if they ask what she had to eat while at the sleepover.

What are your thoughts on this?

Is this woman right or wrong to feed the child meaty meals because she thinks she's malnourished, due to being vegan?

What should the parents do if they find out?

What would you do as either the woman's or the girl's parents?

