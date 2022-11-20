Washington mom gets stuck on slide in front of son, decides it's time to lose weight

She was trying to help the boy get over his anxiety about the slide.

It is not uncommon to see parents playing with their children on the playground, often actively taking part in the fun by joining them on playground equipment. However, commercial playground equipment is engineered for children 12 and under and not designed for adult use.

But a 25-year-old Washington mother may not have considered this when she got on a slide to try and squash her son's fear of going down the slide and got stuck, according to a news report. She admitted to being humiliated and mortified by the incident.

Here is what she had to say:

One time my son was too scared to go down the slide on his own and wanted us to go on together . . . So, I tried to go on with him, and when the slide took a turn, I got stuck and couldn’t go down any further.

My husband had to come over and pull me out. That moment is burned into my memory. I knew I had to try something else to get my life back.

That is what she says precipitated her decision to put effort into losing weight. She explains that she started working out and cut back on her 3,000-calorie-a-day diet, including binge eating unhealthy foods such as Pot-Tarts, hamburgers, chicken nuggets, fried chicken, mac & cheese, and sugary drinks, stating:

I also didn’t have the best diet and suffered from binging. I’d eat what I could during the day, and then have two dinners in the evening and lots of snacks.

She further explains that she wasn't getting much of a result with her weight loss attempts and opted to have gastric sleeve surgery instead. And in about one year, she says she lost about 140 pounds with the Instagram before and after pics to prove it.

She says she has adopted healthier habits like working out regularly and eating healthier meals, including egg whites, turkey bacon, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, and spinach, which is good news. The best news is that she doesn't have to worry about getting stuck on the slide while playing with her son at the playground again.

What do you think about adults getting on playground equipment?

What are your thoughts on this mom's weight loss strategy?

